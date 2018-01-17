Cayman Islands: Work on South Sound Boardwalk to begin February

From GIS

Work on the South Sound Boardwalk is anticipated to begin on 19 February 2018. A contract was signed with The Phoenix Construction Group late last year, but some final technical details had to be worked out prior to commencement. The proposed construction period anticipates a completion in Mid/late June 2018.

The project entails a 10-12ft wide boardwalk about 1,500ft long, along the South Sound Road complemented with benches, parking, a bike lane and will provide ample area for residents to enjoy the scenic view.

