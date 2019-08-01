1 Aug 2019 Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report – 2 Dist.

1 Aug Thu 2019
Tropical Report
ATLANTIC
Tropical Weather Outlook
For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
800 AM EDT Thu Aug 1 2019
EASTERN PACIFIC
Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
For the eastern North Pacific…east of 140 degrees west longitude:
500 AM PDT The Aug 1 2019
T.S. Flossie
FLOSSIE’S INTENSITY EXPECTED TO CHANGE LITTLE OVER THE NEXT FEW DAYS.
Global Tropics & Benefits Outlook
Weather in Cayman
SYNOPSIS
An increase in cloudiness and shower activity is expected through tomorrow morning as a tropical wave moves across the western Caribbean. Radar images show scattered showers in and around the Cayman area moving towards the west.
Humidity: 50% (DOWN from yesterday)
UV: 12.0 EXTREME (DOWN from yesterday)
Temperature: Today’s expected temperatures – 77°F to 93°F. Yesterday: H 92.8 F L 78.9°F
Winds: Today ESE 5-10 mph Tonight Light and variable
Barometer: 1012.20 mb Rising slowly
Rain: Last month: 0.58 in
Last 24 hrs 0.01 in This month: 0.01 in
0 days since rain
11 rain days in July
2018 Season Total: 44.03 in
2019 Season Total: 16.89 in
Latest rainfall readings are from EAST END.
Average rainfall in August 6.7 in.
Average temperature in August: 77°F to 90°F
Sea Temperature in August: 84°F
MOON: 0% illumination
AUG TIDES AND MOON
GRAND CAYMAN August 2019 – Click to enlarge
LOCAL 5 DAY FORECAST
