1 Aug 2019 Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report – 2 Dist.

1 Aug Thu 2019

Tropical Report

ATLANTIC

For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

800 AM EDT Thu Aug 1 2019

EASTERN PACIFIC

Tropical Weather Outlook

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

For the eastern North Pacific…east of 140 degrees west longitude:

500 AM PDT The Aug 1 2019

T.S. Flossie

FLOSSIE’S INTENSITY EXPECTED TO CHANGE LITTLE OVER THE NEXT FEW DAYS.

Global Tropics & Benefits Outlook

Weather in Cayman

SYNOPSIS

An increase in cloudiness and shower activity is expected through tomorrow morning as a tropical wave moves across the western Caribbean. Radar images show scattered showers in and around the Cayman area moving towards the west.

Humidity: 50% (DOWN from yesterday)



UV: 12.0 EXTREME (DOWN from yesterday)

Temperature: Today’s expected temperatures – 77°F to 93°F. Yesterday: H 92.8 F L 78.9°F

Winds: Today ESE 5-10 mph Tonight Light and variable

Barometer: 1012.20 mb Rising slowly

Rain: Last month: 0.58 in

Last 24 hrs 0.01 in This month: 0.01 in

0 days since rain

11 rain days in July

2018 Season Total: 44.03 in

2019 Season Total: 16.89 in

Latest rainfall readings are from EAST END.

Average rainfall in August 6.7 in.

Average temperature in August: 77°F to 90°F



Sea Temperature in August: 84°F



MOON: 0% illumination

NEW MOON

AUG TIDES AND MOON

GRAND CAYMAN August 2019 – Click to enlarge

LOCAL 5 DAY FORECAST

