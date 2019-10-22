UK: Brit dad [living in Cayman Islands] missing for a week after going to embassy to get daughter a passport

Graham Bentley with his daughter Mia Annabella (Image: Daily record WS)

From The Daily Mirror

The family of Graham Bentley, 45, originally from Stonehouse, Lanarkshire, say it is “totally out of character” for him not to be in contact

A Brit dad has been missing for more than a week after going to an embassy to get his daughter a passport.

Graham Bentley’s family are frantic with worry about his whereabouts after he vanished in Jamaica.

The 45-year-old, originally from Stonehouse, Lanarkshire, was last in touch with his loved ones on October 13, reports the Daily Record.

Graham, who has been living in the Cayman Islands for the last 22 years, had travelled to Jamaica last Monday for a meeting at the British Embassy.

He flew to the Caribbean to try to secure a British passport for his two-year-old daughter Mia Annabella, who has born in the Dominican Republic and currently resides there with her mum Mariely Baez Filomena.

Graham’s sister Sharon Bentley has now issued a desperate plea for information and told of how the family are besides themselves with worry.

“We are desperately seeking answers,” she said.

His family are “desperately seeking answers” (Image: Daily record WS)

“We don’t know what’s happening and are really struggling to find out any information.

“The last contact he had was with his wife Mariely over a week ago.

“This is totally out of character for Graham.

“He would never go this long without being in contact with us.”

She continued: “We are besides ourselves with worry and panicking that something bad has happened.

“We know how high the crime rate is in Jamaica and have heard bad stories about rogue taxi drivers.”

Dad-of-one Graham flew into Norman Manley International Airport around 6.45 pm on October 14.

His embassy appointment was scheduled for the following morning, however his family are still trying to establish if he attended.

Sharon added: “We don’t know if he made it to the British Embassy. We have no idea of his whereabouts when he left the airport.

“He was desperate to get to the appointment because this was last attempt to get Annabella a passport so her and Mariely could come to live with him in the Cayman Islands and so he could bring Annabella home to visit my mum in Scotland.

“He would not have missed that appointment deliberately.”

The British Embassy has confirmed that Graham has not been arrested or hospitalised at any known facility in Jamaica.

For more on this story go to: https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/uk-news/brit-dad-missing-week-after-20666669