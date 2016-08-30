iNews Briefs & Community Events

Cayman Islands economic zone board gets new chairman

Lawyer James Bergstrom has been named to chair the authority that oversees operations of the Cayman Islands Special Economic Zone and its registered companies.

Bergstrom takes over from David Kirkaldy left the post in 2015.

Board member, Glen Daykin, acted as chairman until this recent appointment. He remains a board member along with Sophia Harris and Marcus Cumber

Rotaract Blue Cayman Islands Book Donation to Edna M. Moyle Primary School

Through our children’s book drive, we were able to donate reading books to two schools this year. Among these is the Edna M. Moyle Primary School in North Side.

The children and Principal was very excited for them.

Royal Caribbean Cruise unleashes largest zip line over water

By Andy Hodges From Cruisers Choice

A recent vacation on a Royal Caribbean cruise gave passengers an experience of a lifetime as they rode the largest zip line over water in Labadee, Haiti. The Oasis of the Seas, Allure of the Seas and Freedom of the Seas cruise ships make regular visits to the island

The zip line is actually called the Dragon’s Breath Flight Line that takes cruise passengers up 500 feet above Labadee for a breathtaking ride across the water. The speed of this zip line is approximately 40-50 mph, and there’s a heigh restriction of 60 inches tall and a maximum weight of 250 pounds.

The cruise stop in Haiti was definitely one of our favorites ever since Royal Caribbean first opened the zip line. It’s fast, and it brings nothing but excitement along the way.

There are two phases of this Royal Caribbean shore excursion that begins with a training course. It’s pretty easy, and all you do is learn how to begin your ride on the zip line and what to do when the ride is over.

Guests ride up the mountain in a trailer that’s pulled by a tractor. It’s real off-road adventure as you bounce around on the ride up and see security detail standing in the woods, but it’s all good.

At first glance, guests are amazed by the view at the top before riding the zip line. It’s windy and hot, which is probably the reason they named it Dragon’s Breath Flight Line.

Most guests have taken several Royal Caribbean cruises over the years, but this excursion definitely excited them. They are still talking to friends about their adventure on the zip line.

As guests first leave the mountain from the zip line, there’s plenty of things to look at, such as the beach, a roller coaster and there are people who will wave to them as they soar across the water. It feels like a flight than a zip line ride. This is a must-do for any Royal Caribbean cruise to Haiti.

Shown below is the link to the video of the ride.

Attractive solar panels?

From The Carbon Wars

When electric lines first appeared in front of the Paris Opera House, people weren’t too keen on it. But, “Once Paris decided it was going to be modern … people got used to it,” said Emanuel J. Carter Jr., an associate professor at the State University of New York’s College of Environmental Science and Forestry specializing in city planning.

As America is incorporating more and more solar energy into its grids, more and more solar arrays are meeting with community opposition.

One of the common reasons for opposition is aesthetics. With aesthetic worries often also comes the fear of decreasing property values near solar arrays.

“It’s simply a design problem,” Carter said. “Figure out how to make it beautiful and useful.”

Some residential panels are poorly installed without consideration of aesthetics. Some larger-scale community arrays could also be better designed

“Part of it is a question of taking advantage of the right roof lines and going in the right direction,” Carter said. “But part of it is also having a community get used to the idea.”

Cities and towns have had to incorporate new elements for centuries, even millennia. In the past couple of centuries, many modern elements of city infrastructure have appeared, including telephone and electrical lines.

Like transportation, roadways, and any other element of city planning, solar arrays should be carefully considered.

“It doesn’t have to be something that is ugly right across the street from a lot of houses that devalue the houses.”

Tim Cook berates European Commission in message to European community

By Eric McCaffrey, From Seeking Alpha

Apple (AAPL -0.7%) CEO Tim Cook details the company’s European origins in Cork, Ireland and writes that 60 initial employees in 1980 have now grown to 6,000 across the island.

On the European Commission: “The European Commission has launched an effort to rewrite Apple’s history in Europe, ignore Ireland’s tax laws and upend the international tax system in the process.” Further: “It is effectively proposing to replace Irish tax laws with a view of what the Commission thinks the law should have been.”

Apple and Ireland plan to appeal the ruling, with Cook “confident that the Commission’s order will be reversed.

“Though the $14.5B sum is greater than originally anticipated, the length of time expected to collect, plans to appeal, possible reductions and overall prospective impact on Apple’s cash pile have kept shares predominantly intact.

Antarctica showing signs of unnatural melting

From The Carbon Wars

In a new study, scientists have found that atop the coastal Langhovde Glacier in East Antarctica’s Dronning Maud Land, large numbers of “supraglacial” or meltwater lakes have been forming — nearly 8,000 of them in summer between the year 2000 and 2013. Moreover, in some cases, just as in Greenland, these lakes appear to have then been draining down into the floating parts of the glacier, potentially weakening it and making it more likely to fracture and break apart.

This is the first time that such a drainage phenomenon has been observed in East Antarctica, the researchers say — though it was previously spotted on the warmer Antarctic Peninsula and likely part of what drove spectacular events like the shattering of the Larsen B ice shelf in 2002.

Mounting evidence suggests one reason that Greenland has been melting so fast lately is precisely these kinds of lakes. In the summer as air temperatures warm, lakes form on top of the ice sheet, and on its finger-like glaciers that extend outwards into deep ocean fjords.

The occurrence of these lakes was, not surprisingly, strongly related to surface air temperatures — they formed when temperatures rose above zero Celsius, or, above freezing, and formed most frequently in the summer of 2012-2013, which saw 37 days with temperatures above the freezing point.

The appearance of these lakes, unsurprisingly, is correlated directly with the air temperature in the region, and the maximum number of lakes, and the total area of the lakes, as well as the depth of the lakes, peak when the air temperatures peak.

When glaciers lose large parts of their ice shelves, they become less stable and flow faster towards the ocean, contributing to an increased rate of global sea level rise.

Sportsmax, CVM TV to broadcast schoolboy football

Kingston, Jamaica: Caribbean cable broadcast giants, SportsMax has signed an agreement with Jamaica free to air broadcasters, CVM TV to broadcast the ISSA/FLOW Schoolboy competitions for the 2016 season.

This means that both CVM TV & SportsMax will broadcast a total of 40 games in the Manning Cup, daCosta Cup, Walker Cup, Ben Francis Cup & Olivier Shield competitions. CVM TV will air the games live in Jamaica while SportsMax’s rights extend to all territories worldwide, with live airing into the USA & Canada on its sister channel, CEEN TV and coverage to 25 Caribbean countries on SportsMax2, with delayed nightly premiere at 7:30pm on match days.

Oliver McIntosh, SportsMax President & CEO, explains: “SportsMax has been instrumental in ensuring that local and international coverage of Jamaica’s football continues to receive unprecedented international exposure. We are particularly pleased this year to offer both Jamaica & Trinidad’s High school football season to a sports viewing audience across multiple markets.”

CVM TV CEO Shamena Khan expressed delight with the new agreement, “I am elated that one of the best high school sporting properties is coming back to CVM TV.” Khan also stated that “this marks the continuation of the strategic relationship between SportsMax and CVM TV from this summer when CVM TV showed Copa America and the NBA Finals. Now we bring live football action right here on CVM TV, in high definition.”

SportsMax, CEEN & CVM’s coverage of the schoolboy football season kicks off on Saturday, September 10 at 2:30pm with a triple-header at the Catherine Hall Sports Complex in Montego Bay and includes the Manning Cup Final, the daCosta Cup Final and the Olivier Shield in December.

SportsMax, through its parent company IMC, also holds broadcast rights to the 2018/2020 Olympic Games, schoolboy football Trinidad, the Spanish La Liga & Italian Serie A, the UEFA Champions League, the NBA, The Women’s Tennis Association tour, The IAAF Diamond League, The Ashes and England cricket and more.

Cayman Drama Society

2016 is proving to be amazing around the Prospect Playhouse! We have been busy renovating the auditorium this summer and getting ready for a smashing end to 2016!

And Yes! Its election season and what greater way to lighten the mood than coming to see the very funny, Yes Minister!

September 15,16,17,22,23,24,29,30, October 1

Yes Minister is a satirical look at the early career of Jim Hacker MP; a newly appointed cabinet minister in the fictional Department of Administrative Affairs at Whitehall. Hacker goes through various struggles to formulate and enact legislation or effect departmental changes that are continually opposed by the British Civil Service in particular his Permanent Secretary, Sir Humphrey Appleby. His Principal Private Secretary Bernard Woolley, is usually caught between the two. The British comedy, written by Sir Antony Jay and Jonathan Lynn, was fist broadcast by BBC Television in the 1980s has now been adapted to the Cayman stage by Chuck and Barrie Quappe. As the Cayman Parliamentary system is based on Whitehall, any of the situations will be undeniably familiar to all that live in Cayman!

And you do not want to miss our continuing celebration of Shakespeare’s 400th!!!

Cayman Islands Pirates Week calls for food vendors

The Pirates Week Festival Office is inviting participants for the annual Food Festival to submit their vendor applications for the below dates/times:

Friday 11th November George Town 6:00pm to 2:00am Saturday 12th November George Town 1:00pm to midnight Saturday 19th November George Town 2:00pm to midnight

Vendor applications must be submitted beginning on Monday 1st August, 2016 to the Pirates Week Office on Shedden Road, George Town (upstairs next to KFC). Vendor space is limited therefore applications must be submitted as soon as possible after the opening date above. Deadline for submission is Monday 31st October.

All vendors must comply with the rules and regulations set by the Pirates Week Festival Office and must present a valid Food Handling Certificate for all persons handing food by the 31st October. Food handling certificates can be obtained from the Department of Environmental Health by contacting Mr. Gideon Simms on 949-6696 or email gideon.simms@gov.ky .

For application forms and more details please contact the Pirates Week Festival Office at 949-5078 or info@piratesweekfestival.com.

COMMUNITY EVENTS (Date Order)

WED AUG 31

Pirates Week Volunteers

The Pirates Week Office is seeking volunteers to assist in the planning in its upcoming events. For more information email at info@piratesweekfestival.com or call 949-5859.

THU SEP 1

Cayman Islands: LCCL applicants must advise TBL board of Caymanian participation

In order to ensure that the law is upheld, procedural changes for the Local Companies (Control) Licence Law (LCCL) will come into effect on 1 September 2016.

The LCCL requires foreign investors to publish ads that solicit Caymanian participation in their potential business endeavours. In these ads, Caymanians are asked to inform the foreign investor of their interest, in writing; however, as of 1 September, Caymanians also must supply a copy of that letter directly to the Trade and Business Licensing Board.

Also, when submitting their applications to the board, foreign investors must include copies of the two local newspaper ads, published in accordance with section 11 (4) (e) of the law, that solicited Caymanian participation.

‘These procedural changes will help the board to know if the applicant has complied fully with the LCCL’, said Minister of Commerce Wayne Panton.

LCCL applications must be submitted in person at the Business Licensing Counter, on the first floor of the Government Administration Building. The counter is open Mondays to Fridays, between 9:00am and 4:00pm. In addition to the two newspaper ads, applications must be accompanied by due diligence such as a police clearance, copies of passports, references, and the relevant fees.

Letters from Caymanians are to be addressed to the Trade and Business Licensing Board, c/o the Department of Commerce and Investment, Government Administration Building, 133 Elgin Avenue Suite 126, Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

FRI SEP 2

Cayman Islands Golf: Weekend of Winners

We are looking forward to this years Red Cross event labels Weekend of Winners. The event will take place at the North Sound Golf Club on September 2nd.

NCC Invites Comments on Species Conservation Plan for Fish

The National Conservation Council invites public comment on a Species Conservation Plan for Fish. A copy of the plan is available at www.DoE.ky or may be viewed at the Grand Cayman Department of Environment office, District Libraries and the Little Cayman DoE Building. Written submissions should be sent to ConservationCouncil@gov.ky or to the Conservation Council, c/o Department of Environment, PO Box 10202, KY1-1002, Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands, or by hand to the Department of Environment office, 580 North Sound Road, Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands. Submissions must be received by 2 September 2016.

SUN – THU SEP 4-8

URISA’s 2016 Caribbean GIS Conference in Barbados

URISA’s 2016 Caribbean GIS Conference on September 4-8, 2016 in Barbados. Check out the latest information!

Keynotes from Chris Shedrick at What3Words and Tyler Radford from Humanitarian OpenStreetMap

High Level Meetings and participation from UN-GGIM International Forum on Geospatial Information and Services for Disasters.

A full-day track on Caribbean Disaster Management developed in conjunction with the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency

Missing Maps MeetUp

Tons of education – More than 20 comprehensive sessions with presentations from nearly 60 of your peers.

A high-powered panel session on “Confronting Land Administration Challenges: The Key to Unlocking Economic Prosperity”

Take advantage of free preconference workshops and training

Networking and a Busy Exhibition – Gold Sponsors Esri and Spatial Innovision; Silver Sponsors GeoOrbis and Hexagon Geospatial; Bronze Sponsor – GeoTechVision!

Reserve your hotel room by August 15 to take advantage of discounted group rates!

MON SEP 5

Cayman Islands Girl’s Brigade North Side Meeting

The Cayman Islands Girl’s Brigade is inviting girls between the ages of 5 and 19 to their meeting for the North Side Company at William Pouchie Memorial Church Hall on Monday (5 Sept) from 630-730pm

Cayman Islands Girl’s Brigade West Bay Meeting

The Cayman Islands Girl’s Brigade is inviting girls between the ages of 5 and 19 to their meeting for the West Bay Company at John Gray Memorial Church Hall on Monday (5 Sept) from 530 — 645pm.

Alzheimer’s and Dementia awareness meeting

The Alzheimer’s and Dementia awareness meeting for Bodden Town takes place on Monday (5 Sept) at the United Church Hall.

WED SEP 7

Cayman Islands Girl’s Brigade George Town, Bodden Town and Savannah

The Cayman Islands Girl’s Brigade is inviting girls between the ages of 5 and 19 to their meeting for the George Town Company at Elmslie Memorial Church Hall on Wednesday (7 Sept) from 515 — 7pm, for Bodden Town Company at Webster Memorial Church Hall from 6 to 7 and for Savannah Company at Savannah United Hall from 6 — 7pm.

THU SEP 8

Alzheimer’s and Dementia awareness meeting

The Alzheimer’s and Dementia awareness meeting for West Bay takes place on Thursday (8 Sept) at the John Gray Memorial Church Hall.

SUN SEP 11

CXC Education Program Registration

The CXC Education Program is inviting volunteer teachers. Registration takes place on Sunday (11 Sept) at 2 pm, at the John Gray High School Auditorium; classes begin on September 18th. For further information visit www.education.adventisteducation.org.

SUN SEP 12

Alzheimer’s and Dementia awareness meeting

The Alzheimer’s and Dementia awareness meeting for East End takes place on Monday (12 Sept) at the United Church Hall.

THU SEP15

Alzheimer’s and Dementia awareness meeting

The Alzheimer’s and Dementia awareness meeting for North Side takes place on Thursday (15 Sept) at the William Pouchie Memorial Church Hall

SAT & SUN SEP 17 & 18

British Schools Fair Cayman Islands

Description

Ritz-Carlton

Sat 17 Sep & Sun 18 Sep

2.00-6.00 p.m.

A chance for Cayman families to meet leading UK boarding schools. If you are considering the possibility of your children having the opportunities afforded by an overseas education, this is your chance to speak to some of the top schools.

Free entry

For more information contact niall@bvs-education.com

SAT SEP 17

Cadet Corps Recruitment

Are you or someone you know looking for a wholesome program for your child between the ages 11 — 19 year old? The Cayman Islands Cadet Corps is now open for cadet recruitment through September 17th. For more information call 946-9810 (Grand Cayman), 948-8824 (Cayman Brac) or email cadetcorps@gov.ky

WED SEP 21

Alzheimer’s and Dementia awareness meeting

The Alzheimer’s and Dementia awareness meeting for George Town takes place on Wednesday (21 Sept) at the Town Hall.

SAT SEP 24

Save the date for our 6th Annual “Paws for Wine” Fundraiser!

Sat 24th September 2016

From CARE Cayman Animal Rescue Enthusiasts

Please save the date for our 6th annual “Paws for Wine” event. We are currently seeking corporate sponsorship for this event so we can raise more funds to continue on with our worthy cause. If you would like to help with volunteering or donate auction items we would love to hear from you. info@caymancare.ky or 938 2273.

So please pop this date in your diary and join us for an evening filled with fun, laughter, dancing, fabulous food and great wine.

FRI SEP 30

International College of the Cayman Enrollment

The fall quarter at the International College of the Cayman begins October 3rd. The deadline to register is Sept 30th. Call 947-1100 or email admissions@icci.edu.ky for details.

AUGUST EVENTS AT CAMANA BAY

Be part of the action and support your nation with The Games at Camana Bay – a series of festivities inspired by the 2016 Olympics. Take in cultural experiences by catching the last chance to see Rundown, getting lost in poetry readings or by supporting a local author as they celebrate their latest book.

Moonlight & Movies: Summer Series

Tuesdays until 30 August

7pm

Gardenia Court

Music Happy Hour for Kids

Fridays until 26 August

3:30-4:30pm

Starfish Village

NATIONAL GALLERY EVENTS

A Legacy of Light

Early watercolours from the National Collection

Early Watercolours

Rarely displayed watercolour paintings from the early collections of the National Gallery of the Cayman Islands (NGCI) and the Cayman Islands National Museum (CINM) are currently on display at the National Gallery. The exhibition closes 16 September 2016.

#Free Family Day!

Saturday, August 27 at 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM

We are set to host a Watercolour Play Family Day to coincide with the Gallery’s latest exhibition A Legacy of Light. The event boasts fun family art activities including a sketch quest, scavenger hunt, treasure quest and watercolour painting stations. Admission is free!

Splish Splash, Dot Dash!

Saturday, August 27 at 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM

A special watercolour workshop for kids will take place in the Susan A. Olde Art Studio. Families will be encouraged to leave their inhibitions at home and have fun with all kinds of water-based paints. The class is free, however registration is required at space is limited.

A Walk Through Watercolours

Thursday, 25 August 2016. Doors open at 5:00 PM. Discussions begin at 5:30 PM. Join art critic Emé Paschalides for a special discussion and walk through of the National Gallery’s watercolour exhibition A Legacy of Light. Admission is free. Refreshments served.

Happy Hour with BYPC

Friday, 16 September 2016. 5:30 PM until 7:30 PM Stop by the National Gallery for a closing celebration of the National Gallery’s watercolour exhibition. Organised by the Butterfield Young Patrons Circle (BYPC) the event boasts great music, fun activities, nibbles and drinks! Mingle with artists, curators and like-minded individuals.

Take it Home

The NGCI Store at the National Gallery has a fabulous selection of creative gifts for all ages. Come check out a variety of new merchandise highlighting Cayman’s local water color artists. Great gifts embodying the peaceful serenity of our Cayman Islands!