Celebrate Cayman with 60 Acts of Service

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands – Celebrate Cayman is ramping up Caymankind a notch in June, with Celebrate Cayman 60 Acts of Service.

Everyone in the Cayman Islands is invited to take part in this national community service initiative, on the weekend of 1-2 June 2019.



During this time residents and visitors across all three Islands will work to transform their communities through actions, events or installations that inspire action and connection.



While the 60 acts take place over just one weekend, the spirit of the event is expected to be long lasting. It seeks to inspire people to act and support change, innovation and transformation by converting the temporary weekend projects into long-standing and meaningful events.



“Ultimately, we want every person in the Cayman Islands and those that visit us to get involved with the Celebrate Cayman 60 Acts of Service and feel a deeper and long lasting connection and appreciation for the Cayman Islands and its culture,” said Alfonso Wright, Executive Chairman of Celebrate Cayman.



“This can also start a culture shift of national pride where we are a community of people who share the same love for the Cayman Islands and express that love through active citizenship.”



The 60 acts of service will be based on the features of the Cayman Islands Coat of Arms: the pineapple, turtle, thatch rope, lion, waves, stars and our motto taken from Psalm 24.



Actions taken under the theme of the pineapple will include public spaces and recovery while those under the turtle theme will include animal welfare. The thatch rope themes will include arts and culture; the lion, health and wellness; waves will include sustainability, including our environment on-shore and off; stars the solidarity of community engagement; and our motto of ‘He hath founded it upon the seas’, bringing us closer to religion and spirituality.



Participants in 60 Acts of Service are encouraged to respond to the need of our communities to make our Islands a better place in which to live, work, play and foster networks. These acts are to be non-partisan, not commercially driven and no finances are to be collected.



Those in charge of the projects are responsible for designing, creating, funding and launching their projects as well as ensuring the safety of those involved and any cleanup required at the end of the event.



In return, Celebrate Cayman will provide project promotion, give recognition, guidance and support, offer a toolkit, unifying project work t-shirts, as well as help highlight the projects in the media through citizen journalists. There will also be a participant appreciation event at Government House on 8 June.



Participants may register through 28 May. Citizen journalists are encouraged to register by 17 May and there will be a workshop for them on 28 May.



The range of projects registered so far is diverse. Projects submitted so far include silver thatch palm tree planting, beautifying a South Sound park and beach, reviving a quincentennial community monument, food and toiletries delivery, an evening of inter-faith dialogue, a quiz night, and even a dance party.



Some of the organisations signed up as project champions, to host projects, include Dart, the Jamaica Diaspora Cayman Association, KY Eco-Friendly Warriors, the Lions Club of Tropical Gardens, the Optimist Club of George Town.



For more information including a list of projects to sign up for, how to register to be a citizen journalist, or how to register a project, please see https://www.celebratecayman.ky/60acts