Cayman Islands prisoners give helping hands

A week Saturday (20) morning, bright and early, a work party of prisoners got out early to assist a call for help from George Town Primary School Principal, Ms. Marie Martin. Ms. Martin recently received containers that had been packed after Hurricane Ivan with items salvaged from the school. Ms. Martin contacted Manager Richard Barton at the Prison and asked for some assistance from prisoners to unload, sort and dispose of what was assumed water-damaged, roach-infested old furniture and other school supplies.

Mr. Barton coordinated the work party of nine volunteers who sweated their way through a 40 foot container packed solidly to the ceiling with what turned out to be mostly useable books, equipment and furniture. Despite the sun baking them and the extreme heat inside the container, the prisoners happily assisted in what they thought was a great way to spend a Saturday morning.

There were even a couple of the prisoners who had attended George Town Primary as youngsters. Ms. Martin remembered both prisoners well, recalling that even at that age having taught them personally when they attended, they were good boys.

One prisoner remembered Ms. Martin fondly as a “mother figure” who really seemed to care for him. He stated, “I would do anything to help Ms. Martin out. She is one of the few people left in the world that cares for her students. Even when I attended George Town Primary, I must say she tried hard with me.” The young man said that he would encourage all the students of the school and in the local community to do everything they could to stay out of trouble and take advantage of the opportunities they are given.

The prisoners were only able to complete the unloading, sorting and repacking of one container but have already signed up to return to assist with the others. They are happy to give back to the community in this way.

Pictured:

Ms. Martin and prisoners work side by side in the heat to unload a full container of school items in preparation for the start of the school year.

Pictured: Prisoners assist with unloading items stored since after Hurricane Ivan.