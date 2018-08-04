Cayman Islands: ORIA redevelopment update – Loop Road Lane closure

Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands (3 August 2018) Please be advised of the latest happenings at Owen Roberts International Airport as part of the Redevelopment and Expansion project:

Please be advised that there will be a road lane closure beginning Monday, 6 August 2018. The lane closure is necessary due in part to installing the foundations of the new taxi rank canopy.

The lane will be closed for approximately three weeks. Attached is a sketch that outlines the location of the lane closure for ease of reference.

The CIAA apologises for any inconvenience caused by this closure and we will endeavor to complete the work as quickly as possible.

Please drive carefully and safely. The CIAA will update everyone when the lane is scheduled to be re-opened. We thank the public for their continued patience.