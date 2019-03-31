Cayman Islands International College expands offerings

ICCI EXPANDS OFFERINGS

The International College has been providing residents and citizens of the Cayman Islands with a clear pathway to success since 1970. In addition to the Masters, Bachelors, and Associate Degree Programs on offer, the College is expanding its focus to include a General Education Diploma (GED) prep program. The GED prep program offers a pathway to success to persons who may have not completed their high school studies. We believe that a few missed opportunities early in life, should not permanently exclude persons from great job opportunities, work promotions, and meaningful employment. The college administrators also understand that more and more employers are requiring, high school diplomas, and college level qualifications, for even entry level jobs, making this initiative very relevant for job seekers today.

The ICCI GED prep Program prepares students to take the GED Certificates Exams in the Area of Math, English, Science and US Social studies, and offers students an opportunity to receive the internationally recognized Diploma. This diploma, issued by the Office of the State Superintendent of Education in the District of Columbia, USA, also qualifies students to continue on to their tertiary studies, as well as opens doors for many entry level job opportunities.

The International College is also an official Pearson VUE Testing center. This allows students in the GED prep program upon completion of their studies, to register to take the test right here on island. The Diploma will be issued online for the student to download and present as an official document. The ICCI testing center also allows persons to take many other standardized exams that would usually require travel overseas, right here on islands. These include College Board, Kryterion, and Pearson VUE. For more information on testing visit: http://www.icci.edu.ky/testing