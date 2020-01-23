How long can a python be?

From RT

REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Forest rangers in India have freed six enormous pythons which had slithered their way into a hume pipe. Video and photos show locals marveling at the massive reptiles.

Specialists were called to the scene in Odisha after receiving reports that a python was trapped inside a pipe. Once there, the forest service workers discovered six huge pythons trapped in the pipe, the biggest one 18 feet long.

Screenshot

The five other pythons weren’t so small either, with one reportedly measuring almost 16 feet. The four others were said to be 10-12 feet.



screenshot

A video of the rescue operation shows several men holding one of the pythons as a crowd gathers. The snakes were safely returned to the nearby forest, according to local media reports.

For more on this story and video go to; https://www.rt.com/news/478187-pythons-rescued-india-video/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=RSS