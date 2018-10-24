Worst TV shows 3

The 50 worst TV shows in modern history, according to critics

Part 2 – Third 12

23. “The Trouble With Normal” (ABC, Season 1)

Critic score: 25/100

User score: Unavailable

What critics said: “ABC has been promoting the heck out of ‘The Trouble With Normal,’ but the shockingly unfunny ensemble and rotten scripts will undo all that publicity in minutes. On a positive note, this will almost certainly end the TV career of Jon Cryer.” — Kansas City Star

22. “Tucker” (NBC, Season 1)

Critic score: 25/100

User score: Unavailable

What critics said: “A dopey comedy deserves a dopey assessment: Tucker sucks. Please make it go away.” — Detroit Free Press

21. “Killer Instinct” (Fox, Season 1)

Critic score: 25/100

User score: 8.5/10

What critics said: “You won’t see any worse acting across the broadcast spectrum. The women-in-peril scenes are vile. The writing is atrocious. The series is horrifically bad.” — San Francisco Chronicle

20. “Unan1mous” (Fox, Season 1)

Critic score: 24/100

User score: 3.1/10

What critics said: “Makes a solid bid to win the Most Unpleasant Reality Show of All Time award.” — Miami Herald

19. “Woops!” (Fox, Season 1)

Critic score: 24/100

User score: Unavailable

What critics said: “It could have been the funniest show in the world, if there was a nuclear war, really, and this was the only one show left. ‘Woops!’ is moronic on so many levels.” — Newsday

18. “Modern Men” (WB, Season 1)

Critic score: 24/100

User score: 5.6/10

What critics said: “Bad sitcom, bad.” — Chicago Sun-Times

17. “10.5 Apocalypse” (NBC, Mini-Series)

Critic score: 23/100

User score: 4.2/10

What critics said: “The calamities and catastrophes occur with such frequency and ferocity that, yes, indeed, ‘Apocalypse 10.5’ suffers the curse of being unintentionally funny — even hilarious.” — The Washington Post

16. “I Wanna Marry Harry” (Fox, Season 1)

Critic score: 23/100

User score: 3.0/10

What critics said: “Instead of just creating the horror show that is 12 women competing for a man, it chooses also to play them for fools.” — The AV Club

15. “October Road” (ABC, Season 1)

Critic score: 23/100

User score: 3.0/10

What critics said: “This wretched show not only features a lead character who is an unredeemable nitwit but dialogue that manages to be leaden, preposterous and pretentious all at once.” — Chicago Tribune

14. “Identity” (NBC, Season 1)

Critic score: 22/100

User score: 8.4/10

What critics said: “Now, you may be saying, ‘There he goes again, that elitist toad.’ But believe me, even Paris Hilton, Britney Spears and Bill O’Reilly would think this show was stupid.” — Philadelphia Inquirer

13. “The Game” (The CW/BET, Season 1)

Critic score: 22/100

User score: 8.2/10

What critics said: “It just isn’t funny. At all. Ever.” — USA Today

