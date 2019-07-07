WOMEN’S RUGBY: Saint Lucia set for Olympic qualifier in the Cayman Islands

From The Voice SL

A twelve member team accompanied by three officials are currently in the Cayman Islands to compete in the 2019 Rugby Americas North (RAN) Rugby 7s Olympic qualifier over two days.

Today (Thursday 4th), Saint Lucia will open their campaign against Mexico from 10.00 a.m. In their second encounter they will meet Trinidad and Tobago at 12.34 p.m., then Jamaica at 3.30 p.m.

Saint Lucia’s female rugby players take on Mexico in their opening encounter today. (Photo: RAN)

On Friday 7th, Saint Lucia plays Bermuda from 11.42 a.m. and Bahamas at 1.32 p.m.

The action continues from 3.50 p.m. with the 5th place team in Pool versus 6th place team in Pool; at 4.12 p.m., the 3rd place team in Pool plays the 4th place in Pool, followed by the final scheduled for 4.52 p.m.

According to Roger Butcher, President of the Saint Lucia Rugby Football Union (SLRFU), three and a half years ago SLRFU put forward a strategic plan in an effort to reach Tokyo, Japan in 2020 and in preparation for this weekend’s RAN. The female team has participated successfully in a number of international competitions.

Butcher congratulated the 12 ladies selected to represent Saint Lucia on the momentous occasion.

The team comprises: Electra Marcelle (captain), Loianna Alexander, Marline Cherry, Renetta Frederick, Winnie Della Rene, Kameka President, Mary Roberts, Marissa Wilfred, Genesis Alfred, Kisha Edgar, KeraDornelly and Shawnette St Juste.

During their stay in the Cayman Islands, the team will be under the watchful eyes of Wayne Pantor – Head Coach, Roger Butcher – Manager, ZhenyaAllain – Team Physiotherapist and Assistant Manager.

For more on this story go to: https://thevoiceslu.com/2019/07/womens-rugby-saint-lucia-set-for-olympic-qualifier-in-the-cayman-islands/

