Why you should still visit the Caribbean this year

From CNT

Travelogue Podcast

From the Bahamas to Curacao, here’s our status update on the region.

On this week’s Travelogue podcast, we wanted to show the Caribbean—a region very close to our hearts—some much-needed love. Now that we’re in the thick of winter, it’s the perfect time to book tropical getaways, and we’ve got a guide for what’s happening on each and every island. From post-hurricane updates to our favorite activities (cuddling sting rays in Cayman is a must), listen in for all the latest Caribbean intel.

One of the best ways to see the Caribbean is through island hopping. In the Bahamas, Eleuthera is our go-to place to experience the local culture: Feast on conch fritters, see where the Caribbean meets the Atlantic, and enjoy a more quiet experience than neighboring Nassau. Then, make your way over to Harbour Island’s rosy pink shores, populated by boutique hotels and wooden cottages. You can also easily go between Saba and St. Maarten: We particularly like Saba for its mountainous hikes and unparalleled diving. Other islands that were unaffected by the storms (or have since recovered) include St. Lucia, which is an adventure traveler’s paradise, the Cayman Islands, and Guadeloupe.

Unfortunately, places like the Virgin Islands (both U.S. and British) and Barbuda suffered significant damage, and have a long road to recovery. And 40 percent of Puerto Rico still doesn’t have power. Though some hotels and beaches have reopened, the infrastructure desperately needs repair before the islands are fully up and running. However, you can actively help the Caribbean through your travels. Take that picturesque, relaxing beach vacation you’ve been daydreaming about at work—and know your stay is helping islands get back on their feet in the process.

View of St Kitts and The Narrows from the beach in Nevis – You can now fly nonstop to St. Kitts from the U.S. Getty

