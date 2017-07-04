Two promotions in Ogier’s Cayman Investment Funds team

Ogier has promoted two senior investment funds specialists in its Cayman team in recognition of their experience and technical skill.

Ben Gillooly has been promoted to Counsel, while Justin Savage has become a Managing Associate.

Ben works with major financial institutions, hedge fund managers and their onshore counsel with a particular focus on Latin American financial markets. He is Caymanian and has been qualified in the jurisdiction for more than ten years. Ben also has experience working in Hong Kong.

Ogier introduced the new Counsel role to the firm’s structure at the start of the year. The role is for experienced lawyers with a specialist technical skill in a particular practice area who play a leading role in developing the firm’s client service offering.

Justin practised in London and Japan before joining Ogier’s Cayman investment funds team in 2013. He advises on the full life-cycle of open-ended and close-ended investment funds and private equity funds. Justin also has extensive experience advising clients on a broad range of corporate matters including mergers and acquisitions, restructurings and joint ventures.

James Bergstrom, Ogier’s practice partner in Cayman, said: “Justin continues to impress clients with his responsive and commercial advice and is an invaluable member of the Investment Funds Group. Likewise with Ben, who is the first to be promoted to the new role of Counsel in our growing Cayman practice – I congratulate them both on their success.

“We are proud of the development of the very talented lawyers on our team.”

Bradley Kruger, partner and head of Ogier’s corporate practice group for the Caribbean and Asia, added: “These promotions mark not just Ben and Justin’s experience and strong technical skills, but also their commitment to the development and management of our junior attorneys.

“Ben and Justin are valuable members of the Ogier team and their promotions are well-deserved.”

Phot caption: Ben Gillooly – Counsel and Justin Savage – Managing Associate

About Ogier

Ogier provides advice on the British Virgin Islands, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, Jersey and Luxembourg law through our network of offices that also includes Hong Kong, Shanghai and Tokyo. Ours is the only firm to advise on these five laws.

We get straight to the point, managing complexity to get to the essentials. It is a collaborative approach. We listen actively, asking the right questions, focused on what really matters. We deliver targeted, pragmatic advice with absolute clarity.

We regularly win awards for the quality of our client service, our work and our people.

Follow Ogier on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook