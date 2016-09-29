The Editor Speaks: Old people

I am one of the “Old People”. Do I like being old?

An emphatic NO!!!

October has been designated “Older Person’ Month”

Not “Old People’s Month”. Perhaps the powers that be that came up with the name “Older Person’ Month” were not old people! We used to be called “mature” but that somehow didn’t make us sound old enough.

We were also called “Aged Persons”. However some young person thought that “aged” made us sound really old.

Whatever names you give us you younger people we are OLD PEOPLE!

And of course we have the distinguished name of being “Senior Citizens”.

What a laugh that title is. Do we get any privileges for being under the umbrella of this grandiose title. “Senior” some young buck thought made us sound important.

Important? What a laugh.

“The Golden Years”. The time we all retire and be put into a field to pasture.

I don’t know what gold there is in these years. For most of us we have no income that if we do have one cannot come near to pay the monthly outgoings. And gold doesn’t have the value it once had.

So our government who actually have MLA’s over 60 have appointed two “Ambassadors”.

Another nice title and how will these two notable persons be held in our society? Will all the younger persons bow their heads to our Ambassadors. Will they be invited to all the formal high society movers/shakers events and given a fanfare and formal announcement as they enter the Ritz-Carlton?

They have both been given the recipient of this handsome title so it should have to mean something.

Both Ambassadors really are very distinguished persons and have given much to our society.

They represent all of us old people.

Minister Osbourne Bodden in his Message to us ancients says “The elderly are the nation’s conscience. They, more than any other part of the community, give us a sense of cultural continuity and self.”

Aha. Another name for us. “Elderly”.

There is a bit of hope for us. Bodden goes on to say:

“The theme of International Day of Older Persons and local Older Persons Month invites us all to “Take a Stand Against Ageism”. For older people, ageism is an everyday reality. Often overlooked for employment and stereotyped in the media, ageism marginalises and excludes older people in their communities, at a time in their lives when comfort and ease should be paramount.

“The Government is aware of just how prevalent ageism is and that such discrimination harms rather than helps society. My Ministry is dedicated to ensuring that older persons live with dignity, are respected and have the opportunity to fully participate in all aspects of our society. We are focused on expanding our efforts to provide strategic guidance in the delivery of quality services for older persons.

“To this end, therefore, my Ministry has established a Steering Committee which is currently developing a national policy for older persons which will go far to not only support this Government’s efforts to protect the rights of older persons, but also ensure that they can contribute fully to our families and communities for many years to come.”

Oh no! A STEERING COMMITTEE!

When I die and the angel or devil takes my hand and walks me to a place and says, “Colin. We want you to go on a committee” I will know where I am going and it is not Heaven.

At least I know nothing will ever be done!

No one is going to take any notice of this Editorial anyway. It’s written by some old, aged, mature, senior, elderly cogger.