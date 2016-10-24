The Editor speaks: NCVO get close to their target

It was a lovely evening at The Prospect Playhouse last Saturday when the annual NCVO Radio/Telethon took to the stage there (and upstairs and the entrance foyer) to raise money for the children’s projects they support.

This year the target was raised even higher to $140,000 and at the last count this afternoon I was told by Janice Wilson (no relation) NCVO Chief Executive they had now reached $133,000 in pledges.

I was sitting in the auditorium watching and thoroughly enjoying the diverse entertainment that was on offer. From little children to even old foggies older than myself (well two were) and there was even free food on offer.

The only intruder I did not appreciate was the one named Fire Alarm who played far too loud and his or her (Mr/Mrs Alarm did not actually appear) two note wail was very, very irritating. NCVO PLEASE do not invite FIRE ALARM back!

I well remember the very first Telethon that was then broadcast separately from the Radiothon. It was in 1992 and CITN (as it was only known then) had only been on air a few weeks and we (yes I was at the helm of it) managed to have a live band and performers squashed into a very small studio. We made history.

Barrie Quappe compered the event along with myself and Dick Arch, who had brought along some wonderful photographs of Cayman’s past.

Cayman’s first and last drag Queen, Peach Blossom, also made an appearance.

I believe we made our target that was $35,000. Pat Bynoe (now with a hyphened Clarke to her name) produced the event.

In those days runners (they did use cars, bikes, motorbikes) had to go around the districts to pick up the monies form the called in pledges). The following year the RCIPS decided to make that night very difficult by arranging traffic stops to check license disks! I remember leaving some very choice words to the Commissioner.

Who would have thought all these years later the entertainment that was indeed mainly ‘amateur’ would be very different. Nearly all our professional performers take part.

I also found it very nostalgic watching the television camera operators, the various producers, the waving and frantic messaging being given to the comperes with the many changes that were being made to the order.

It did not make me wish to make a comeback, however.

And I have to leave with the last word to a plug to my wife, Joan. She has appeared on every live television performance with a poem. May she do many more.