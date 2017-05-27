The Editor Speaks: More shocks and a meteor has hit me

MORE people voted for the Party system than the Independents. 60% to 40% – do the maths yourselves. And Tara Rivers is no part of that so called Independent gang so don’t count her 530 odd votes in the equation. She will not sit with them.

The first shock I had was the deal between McKeeva and McLaughlin. I did a big sigh of relief and for the first time for many a long year I actually thought Big Mac was a bigger man internally than I had thought.

However, my biggest despise is for Dr Steve Tomlinson. How could any of the people who voted for the Independents, good honest people, be fooled. They wanted change, even though they couldn’t really tell me what their change was they were looking for. I tried to tell them the majority of the Independents were being deceived. A vote for the Independents was a vote for Steve Tomlinson and even could be a vote for McKeeva Bush.

I went to bed happy until I got an email late from a friend. It said simply “U heard latest about premier bush we are doomed if this is correct.”

I didn’t know what he was talking about. He should have been pleased The best possible solution for this country.

Then came the meteor. It hit me in the stomach and I am still reeling.

After the agreement between McLaughlin and Bush had been signed and given to the Governor, H.E. Helen Kilpatrick, Dr Steve Tomlinson met with all the Independents (except for Tara) and told them the only way they could govern would be to elect McKeeva Bush as Premier. One by one they agreed.

Not one consulted with the constituents who had voted for them. They listened to the Doctor who must be practised as well in hypnosis and the power button overruled their brain and what was best for this country of ours.

How can they come to terms with their own souls, their God, to put a man who got THREE seats back into power so they could pretend they would be the ruling party? How can they be so naïve?

This country will be governed again with uncertainty and no respect. It will be looked upon as just another Banana Republic.

How can anyone now EVER trust a signature on any agreement by MCKEEVA BUSH? It is MEANINGLESS! And the whole world has seen it. This means the Cayman Islands, he represents, cannot be trusted.

I pray for this Country and I pray for all of you.

One thing I am certain about. After four years (IF this government lasts the course) it will be the end of any one running successfully as a real Independent ever again. And Dr Steve Tomlinson will be to blame.

But he should remember this:

“You can fool all the people some of the time, and some of the people all the time, but you cannot fool all the people all the time.” – Abraham Lincoln.

Only 40% of the voters voted for Independents. They are actually in the minority! It is not even close.

God Bless the Cayman Islands.

In just a few days we start the Hurricane season. I feel we already have one. This one is called STEVE!!

But I can still feel the shock wave from the meteor. “