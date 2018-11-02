Road Closures for Pirates Week, 7-12 November

From RCIPS

The RCIPS is informing the public of the following road closures taking place next week in order to facilitate the Pirates Week festivities, and additional closures to facilitate the Remembrance Sunday Ceremony on 12 November:

Wednesday, 7 November – 7:00pm to 6:00am on Thursday, 8 November:

Set-up

– Harbour Drive will be closed between the entrance to the Port Authority and Shedden Road.

Thursday, 8 November – 7:00pm to 6:00am on Friday, 9 November:

Set-up

– Harbour Drive will be closed between the entrance to the Port Authority and Shedden Road.

Friday, 9 November – 10:00am to 5:00am on Sunday, 11 November :

Set-up and Waterfront Sound Invasion

– Harbour Drive will be closed between the entrance to the Port Authority and Shedden Road (and will remain closed until 5:00am on Sunday, 11 November)

Friday, 9 November – 3:00pm to 5:00am on Sunday, 11 November:

Pirates Week 5K

– Warwick Drive will be closed at the intersection with Harbour Drive and Boilers Road will be closed at the intersection with Walkers Road.

– Goring Avenue will be closed.

Friday, 9 November – 6:00pm to 5:00am on Sunday, 11 November :

Waterfront Sound Invasion

-Harbour Drive will be closed at Fort Street (and remains closed up to Shedden Road).

-Albert Panton Street will be closed between the Margaritaville entrance and Cardinal Avenue.

-Goring Avenue remains closed.

Saturday, 10 November – 8:00am to 5:00am on Sunday, 11 November:

Harbour Drive Festival Events

– Harbour Drive remains closed between Fort Street and Shedden Road.

– Albert Panton Street remains closed between the Margaritaville entrance and Cardinal Avenue.

-South Church Street will be closed between Boilers Road and Shedden Road.

-Shedden Road will be closed at the intersection of Elgin Avenue.

– Boilers Road will be closed between Walkers Road and South Church Street.

-Goring Avenue remains closed.

Saturday, 10 November – 2:00pm to 6:00pm:

Float Parade

– North Church Street will be closed at Mary Street.

-Edward Street will be closed.

-Fort Street will be closed at the intersection with Edward Street.

-Shedden Road will be closed between Harbour Drive and Main Street.

– Goring Avenue will be closed between South Church Street and the entrance to RBC.

Sunday, 11 November – 6:00am to 1:00pm:

Remembrance Sunday Ceremony

– Harbour Drive will be closed between Fort Street and Shedden Road (and may reopen before 1:00pm if possible).

Sunday, 11 November – 9:00am to 1:00pm:

Spotts Beach Turtle Release

– Motorists should exercise caution travelling West Bound on Shamrock Road in the vicinity of Spotts Public Beach.

Sunday, 11 November – 6:00pm to 6:00am on Monday, 12 November:

Soaked Wet Fete

– Harbour Drive will be closed between Goring Avenue and Boilers Road.

Monday, 12 November – 5:00am to 4:00am on Tuesday, 13 November:

Culture Shop

– Harbour Drive will be closed between the entrance to the Port Authority and Shedden Road.

-Albert Panton Street will be closed between the Margaritaville entrance and Cardinal Avenue.