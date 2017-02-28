Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands, 28 February 2017 – The Cayman Islands Department of Tourism today announced that Seven Mile Beach has been named a winner in the 2017 TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice™ awards for Beaches, ranking 12 out of 25 in the world and fourth in the Caribbean. For the fifth year, TripAdvisor has highlighted the world’s top beaches based on the quantity and quality of reviews gathered over a 12-month period.

“It brings us tremendous pride to once again see Seven Mile Beach so highly regarded by the esteemed TripAdvisor community, capturing the hearts of travellers worldwide,” said Mrs. Rosa Harris, Director of Tourism to the Cayman Islands. “To have our iconic Seven Mile Beach climb this world ranking year after year serves as testament to the sophistication and evolution of our guest offering, further positioning the Cayman Islands as a world-class vacation destination.”

“To inspire those planning a beach getaway, we’ve surfaced the world’s best beaches from the millions of our traveler reviews,” said Barbara Messing, chief marketing officer for TripAdvisor. “Traveling to a popular beach doesn’t have to be expensive; TripAdvisor can help find the best prices for highly-rated hotels and has a variety of value options for those looking to get the most out of their money while visiting one of these amazing beach destinations.”

About the Cayman Islands

Located 480 miles south of Miami in the vibrant tranquillity of western Caribbean, this trio of tiny islands is a premier destination for discriminating travellers, divers, honeymooners and families. World-renowned for its idyllic beaches and recognised as a sophisticated, diverse and memorable tourist destination, the Cayman Islands offers spectacular recreational opportunities along with warm, impeccable service. To learn more about the Cayman Islands, please go to visitcaymanislands.com or www.divecayman.ky or call your local travel agent.

From large-group trips and business-focused getaways to ultra-luxurious escapes and multi-generational family vacations, the Cayman Islands provides every element needed to keep clients coming back for more. With an abundance of world-class dining options, a host of adventure activities – including snorkelling, diving, jet skiing, caving, and nature trails – and a variety of meeting spaces for groups large and small, the Cayman Islands is well-poised to host any type of traveller or special occasion.

About TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor® is the world’s largest travel site*, enabling travelers to unleash the potential of every trip. TripAdvisor offers advice from millions of travelers, with 465 million reviews and opinions covering 7 million accommodations, restaurants and attractions, and a wide variety of travel choices and planning features — checking more than 200 websites to help travelers find and book today’s lowest hotel prices. TripAdvisor branded sites make up the largest travel community in the world, reaching 390 million average unique monthly visitors** in 49 markets worldwide. TripAdvisor: Know better. Book better. Go better.

TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP), through its subsidiaries, manages and operates websites under 23 other travel media brands:

