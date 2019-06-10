Under a clear, bright morning sky, the heart of George Town rang with a gun salute that boomed 21 times and three heartfelt cheers as the Cayman Islands celebrated the 93rd birthday of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, on Saturday, 8 June 2019.

IMAGES:

Photo captions Photos by Bina Mani, GIS

The Governor receives the Royal Salute from the parade, led by Parade Commandant Inspector Courtney Myles.

The Governor inspects the Guard of Honour formed by the parade contingents.

Contingents from uniformed services march smartly past during the parade.

Deputy Governor, Hon. Franz Manderson, MBE, Cert. Hon., JP announced this year’s Queen’s Birthday honours goes to a 50-year veteran civil servant, Mrs. Restmin “Nellie” Elaine McCoy, for her dedicate service to mosquito research and control in the Cayman Islands.

Mrs. Restmin “Nellie” Elaine McCoy receives the Certificate and Badge of Honour from His Excellency the Governor, Mr. Martyn Roper, OBE.

Left to right: His Excellency the Governor, Mr. Martyn Roper, Certificate and Badge of Honour Recipient Mrs. Restmin “Nellie” Elaine McCoy, her nephew Mr. Antoney Reid and Mr. Troy McCoy

Ms Shanice Kelly receives her Duke of Edinburgh gold award.

Governor and Ms Chauntae Martinez, after she receives the Duke of Edinburgh gold award

Syrena Powell receives the Duke of Edinburgh gold award.

Ms Katherine Jackson announces the Duke of Edinburgh gold award recipients..

