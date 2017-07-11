Nominations sought for International Scuba Diving Hall of Fame Local Honourees

Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands (7 July 2017) Members of the public are being asked to participate in the annual nomination process to select Cayman Islands scuba diving pioneers for consideration as the local honouree at this year’s International Scuba Diving Hall of Fame (ISDHF).

There are over 30 local honourees that have been recognized since 2003 and the Ministry of Tourism is looking for more local trailblazers in the sport of scuba diving to join the esteemed group. A panel of ISDHF board of directors and others will review each submission and then be put forward to the Ministry of Tourism for confirmation. To nominate an individual please visit the website www.nominatedive.com.

Nominated persons should have made a significant contribution to scuba diving by leading or aiding the sport in the Cayman Islands. This can be through development, promotion, a positive environmental impact or one who has played a noteworthy role in the area of dive travel/tourism.

“The International Scuba Diving Hall of Fame looks forward to receiving submissions from the community to recognise the contributions our people have made in this dynamic industry. There are many persons who have been integral to the success of scuba diving and who have contributed to making the Cayman Islands one of the best as watersports destination in the world” stated Minister of Tourism, Moses Kirkconnell.

Founded in 2000 by the Cayman Islands Ministry of Tourism, the International Scuba Diving Hall of Fame recognises international and local pioneers who have made outstanding contributions to the recreational scuba diving industry at the yearly ceremony held in Grand Cayman.

Founding Board member of the International Scuba Diving Hall of Fame, Rod McDowall said, “Scuba diving is such an integral part of our tourism offerings in the Cayman Islands and it is important to remember those people that made their mark in the industry here. We are looking for people that are pioneers and household names in Cayman’s scuba diving and watersports industries.”

For more information on the nominations process, please visit the website www.nominatedive.com or email nominatedive@caymanislands.ky. The deadline for nominations is on Friday 28 July.