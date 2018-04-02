iNews Briefs & Community Events

by

Cayman Islands: 2018 DG's 5K Challenge Registration Opens Registration is now open for the 2018 Deputy Governor's 5K Challenge. The walk/run is being held on Cayman Brac on Sunday, 15 April, Little Cayman on Sunday, 22 April and Grand Cayman: Sunday, 29 April. The event is raising $60,000 for five good causes. In Grand Cayman, beneficiaries are Feed our Future, Meals on Wheels and the Kiwanis Buy-a-Kid-Breakfast Programme. Funds raised in Cayman Brac will go towards the provision of meals at Kirkconnell Community Care Centre and, in Little Cayman, money will be used for a "grow Box" at the island's school. Register at www.caymanactive.com/dg5k Cayman Islands: Grand Court Jurors Report Date Changed All current Grand Court jurors, who are in the 10 JANUARY – 3 APRIL 2018 session, are advised that the report date of Monday, 26 March 2018 has been changed and they are not required to attend on that day. Instead, they must report for jury duty on Wednesday, 21 March 2018 at 9.45 am. Please call the Jury Information line at 244-3899 for the most up-to-date information or email: jury@judicial.ky.

Normal opening hours resume at Cayman Islands DVDL Crewe Road office

The Crewe Road office of the Department of Vehicle and Driver Licensing (DVDL) will resume its normal hours of operations as of Tuesday, 3 April 2018.

The office will be open from 8.30am to 4pm daily from Tuesday onwards.

This means no extended hours at the office for licence plate exchanges on Wednesdays from 8.30am to 7pm. Also, Saturday openings from 9am to 12noon are discontinued with immediate effect.

Cayman Islands: Applications Invited for Guardians ad Litem Panel

The Children Law provides for the court to appoint individuals to safeguard the interests of children involved in court proceedings, primarily those that could lead to a care or supervision order.

The guardian assists the court to make a decision in the best interest of the child, in particular by finding out the wishes of the child and independently assessing the case put forward by Department of Children and Family Services and by any parents or other parties. Relevant people have to be interviewed and reports prepared for the Court. The guardian will need to be able to give evidence in court to support the views they have formed.

Guardians are appointed from a panel and Judicial Administration now invites applications for membership of the panel from those with wide knowledge and experience in child care or law. More details can be seen on the Noticeboard (depicted as a banner) on the home page at www.judicial.ky.

A briefing and familiarisation session will be held on Wednesday, 21 March 2018 from 4.30-6pm at the Main Court House. For further information, contact GAL@judicial.ky

Application deadline is 6 April 2018.

Bletchley Park Asset Management’s launch of its first cryptocurrency fund.

By Michael Patrini From Global Legal Chronicle

Ogier assisted as legal counsel to Bletchley Park Asset Management on the launch of its first cryptocurrency fund.

Bletchley Park Asset Management was founded by Lewis Fellas, a former portfolio manager at the Harvard Management Company, and Ronnie Potel, formerly an executive for Morgan Stanley.

The Fund, structured as a Cayman Islands master feeder fund structure and registered with CIMA, is credited with being one of the few institutional quality cryptocurrency funds at the time of its launch.

Ogier partners Kate Hodson (Picture) and Emily Haithwaite advised on the Cayman and Jersey law elements of the launch respectively.

Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP advised BPAM on matters of US laws.

Involved fees earner: Kate Hodson – Ogier LLP; Emily Haithwaite – Ogier LLP;

Law Firms: Ogier LLP;

Clients: Bletchley Park Asset Management;

For more: http://www.globallegalchronicle.com/bletchley-park-asset-managements-launch-of-its-first-cryptocurrency-fund/

Cayman Islands police request public assistance to locate missing woman, 28 March Yesterday, Tuesday, 27 March, police received a report of a woman who went missing from a cruise ship and are seeking public assistance to locate her. 34 year old Yusmaidys Ortiz Perez, who is a Cuban National, is a crew member on the MSC Opera which arrived in Cayman on Thursday 22nd March and departed the same day. However she did not board the ship in time for its departure and to this date she has not made contact with authorities Ms. Ortiz Perez is about 5’11” tall and has blonde hair and black eyes. Two pictures of her are attached. The Police are conducting ongoing enquiries in an effort to locate Ms. Ortiz Perez. Anyone with information is encouraged to call George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via our Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online at the link: https://www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=681. NOTE: Update: The MSC Opera arrived and departed on Thursday, 22 March , not Friday, 23 March as originally stated by RCIPS Cayman Islands: Stolen 1996 Black Honda Integra, 24 March Shortly after 11:30PM on Saturday, 24 March, a report was received of a stolen vehicle which was last seen in the parking lot of Country & Western Restaurant in George Town. The vehicle, a black 1996 Honda Integra, registration #Q2867, was last seen by the owner at about 10:30PM and was discovered missing about an hour later. Year: 1996 Make: Honda Model: Integra Colour: Black Registration: Q2867 A picture of a similar vehicle is attached. Anyone with information regarding this vehicle is asked to call 9-1-1 or the George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via our Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online at the link: https://www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=681 Survey begins on enhancing Cayman Islands older persons’ health insurance The deadline for persons to share their opinions on how the Cayman Islands can better meet the unique healthcare needs of older persons is Sunday, 15 April 2018. Residents of all ages have until that time to take part in a survey that will help health insurance officials evaluate the possible development of a Standard Health Insurance Contract (SHIC) for those aged 65 and older. Interested persons may download the form or complete the online survey at the Department of Health Regulatory Services website www.dhrs.gov.ky. Cayman Islands replacement registration plates ready for collection Motorists are asked to visit the Department of Drivers and Vehicle Licensing website http://www.dvdl.gov.ky to check if their registration numbers are listed on the website. The lists will be updated every two weeks and should be re-checked periodically. If listed now, motorists are urged to collect their registration plates now from the department’s Crewe Road Office. They should take in their current registration plates, windshield coupon, and logbook when visiting to collect their registration plates. END IMAGE: The Plate Shack Cayman Islands: JHC Memorial Walk Date Set START: April 14, 2018 6:00 am END: April 14, 2018 9:00 am LOCATION: ICCI Campus This year, the Dr. John Hugh Cummings Memorial walk is scheduled for April 14, 2018 which is the birthday of our first President, who passed away in 2000. Dr. Cummings founded ICCI with his wife, President Emerita Dr. Elsa M. Cummings and a group of supporters and friends who believed the people of the Cayman Islands needed opportunities for professional and personal development and growth through tertiary education. The walk starts at the campus of the International College and participants make their way to Pedro St. James and back to enjoy fellow, exercise and an opportunity to reflect. Please join us and sign up early. Contact 947-1100 if you need more information. Cayman Islands 21st Anniversary International Fishing Tournament Cayman Islands: Permanent Financial Assistance Re-assessments Persons receiving Permanent Financial Assistance benefit are subject to periodic re-assessments. Anyone not assessed since 1 July 2015 must be re-assessed by the Needs Assessment Unit to continue receiving this service. To start the re-assessment process, get a form from the NAU’s offices in Grand Cayman/Cayman Brac, via email nauinfo@gov.ky, on the www.nau.gov.ky website or from your Department of Children and Family Services district Community Development Officer. The completed form/supporting documentation must be returned to the NAU by Friday, 30 March 2018. Once all necessary paperwork is received an appointment will be scheduled as necessary. Please note that failure to comply will result in payments initially being placed on hold. For further information contact the NAU immediately on 946-0024 (Grand Cayman) or 948-8748 (Cayman Brac). Cayman Islands Public Holidays for 2018 Confirmed The list of Cayman Islands Public Holidays for 2018 is now officially confirmed and released by the Deputy Governor’s Office. The list is as follows: New Year’s Day: Monday, 1 January 2018; National Heroes Day: Monday, 22 January 2018; Ash Wednesday: Wednesday, 14 February 2018; Good Friday: Friday, 30 March 2018; Easter Monday: Monday, 2 April 2018; Discovery Day: Monday, 21 May 2018; Queen’s Birthday: Monday, 11 June 2018; Constitution Day: Monday, 2 July 2018; Remembrance Day: Monday, 12 November 2018; Christmas: Tuesday, 25 December 2018; and Boxing Day: Wednesday, 26 December 2018. COMMUNITY EVENTS (Date Order) MON MAR 26 – SAT APR 7 NCVO’s New To You Bargain Shop The NCVO’s New To You Bargain Shop is holding a five-dollar bag sale during the Easter season where customers can buy a bag for only five-dollars and fill it to the brim with items they find inside the store. The two-week sale begins on Saturday 24th March ending on Saturday 7th April, 2018.

FRI APR 6 Hope Academy Fundraiser Hope Academy PTA is hosting a fundraiser for school projects and scholarships on Friday (6 Apr) at the Black Pearl Skate Park SAT APR 7 Guardians Alive 5 and 10K Walk/Run Guardians Alive 5 and 10K Walk/Run & Wellness Sessions will be held on Saturday (7 Apr) from 6 to 8am at Seven Mile Public Beach. The event is free. Latinos vs Cayman Brac FC It’s Latinos vs Cayman Brac FC at 8pm on Saturday (7 Apr) at the Cayman Brac Sports Complex. Cayman Brac Bike-A-Thon Rotary Club of Cayman Brac Bike-A-Thon is Saturday (7 Apr) at 8am at the Sport Bay Turn Around. SUN APR 8 Cayman Cycling Circuit Race The Cayman Cycling Circuit Race is Sunday (8 Apr) with registration at 6am starting at the Cayman Yacht Club Roundabout.

MON APR 9

Cayman Brac School Closure Schools will be closed in Cayman Brac on Monday (9 Apr) for a professional development day.

TUE APR 10

Ultimate Frisbee Week 15 Ultimate Frisbee Week 15 continues on Tuesday (10 Apr) this week at the George Town Annex at 5:45pm. Scholarship Applications The Ministry of Education wishes to inform the general public that it is now receiving applications for local scholarships for the 2018/2019 academic year. The application period is open from 1st March 2018 and closes 30th April 2018. Those who wish to learn more information are able to attend information sessions in Cayman Brac and Grand Cayman. All who are planning to apply for a local government scholarship for the 2018/2019 academic year are invited to complete the required forms online by visiting www.education.gov.ky/scholarships or using the online application link: https://local-kygov.fluidreview.com/. The Scholarship Secretariat is partnering with the National Workforce Development Agency and the Department of Tourism to deliver Cayman Brac’s Guide to Training, Development & Scholarships. The event will be held at Brac Reef Hotel Conference Room from 6-8pm on Thursday, 22 March. Cayman Brac residents can also attend the Career Fair at Layman Scott High School on Friday, 23 March, where the Scholarship Secretariat will have an information booth. Grand Cayman can look forward to an information session at the Historic George Town Public Library on Tuesday, 10 April 2018 from 5:30-6:30pm. All those planning to apply for a government scholarship for the 2018/2019 academic year are encouraged to attend.

THU APR 12

Community Thatch Plaiting Class The Community Thatch Plaiting Class is from 7 to 9pm at Heritage House on Thursday (12 Apr). Little Cayman Vehicle Licensing Visit The Little Cayman Vehicle Licensing Visit is Thursday (12 Apr) from 9am to 230pm at the Little Cayman District Office.

SAT APR 14

Dr J Hugh Cummings Memorial 5K Run/Walk

The Dr J Hugh Cummings Memorial 5K Run/Walk is Saturday (14 Apr) at 630am at ICCI.

Autism Awareness Run/Walk

The Autism Awareness Run/Walk is Saturday (14 Apr) at 630am at Lighthouse School.

Cayman Brac FC vs Sunset House

It’s Cayman Brac FC vs Sunset House at 10am on Saturday (14 Apr) at the Cayman Brac Sports Complex.

Week of the Young Child’s Conference

The Week of the Young Child’s Conference & Brunch is Saturday (14 Apr) at the Marriott Hotel from 9am to 12pm. The cost is $75.

SUN APR 15

2018 Feed Our Future Century Ride

The 2018 Feed Our Future Century Ride is Sunday (15 Apr) at 5am Ristorante Pappagallo.

Deputy Governor’s 5K Challenge Cayman Brac

Registration is now open for the 2018 Deputy Governor’s 5K Challenge. The walk/run is being held on Cayman Brac on Sunday, 15 April. Funds raised will go towards the provision of meals at Kirkconnell Community Care Centre. Register at www.caymanactive.com/dg5k.

Healthcare Needs of Older Persons Consultation

The deadline for persons to share their opinions on how the Cayman Islands can better meet the unique healthcare needs of older persons is Sunday, 15 April 2018. Residents of all ages have until that time to take part in a survey that will help health insurance officials evaluate the possible development of a Standard Health Insurance Contract (SHIC) for those aged 65 and older. Interested persons may download the form or complete the online survey at the Department of Health Regulatory Services website www.dhrs.gov.ky. Hard copies are available from the Health Insurance Commission kiosk on the ground floor of the Government Administration Building and from all district health clinics on all three islands, and may be returned to these places. Additional information is available from melissa.maize@gov.ky.

Week of the Young Child’s Opening Church Service

The Week of the Young Child’s Opening Church Service is Sunday (15 Apr) at the First Assembly of God at 4pm.

MON APR 16

Week of the Young Child’s Pajama Party

The Week of the Young Child’s Pajama Party is Monday (16 Apr) at 6pm at Camana Bay.

TUE APR 17

Ultimate Frisbee Week 16

Ultimate Frisbee Week 15 continues on Tuesday (17 Apr) this week at the George Town Annex at 5:45pm.

Week of the Young Child’s Discussion Forum

The Week of the Young Child’s Discussion Forum ‘A Big Voice for Little Children’ is Tuesday (17 Apr) at Mary Miller Hall from 630 to 8pm.

WED APR 18

Week of the Young Child’s Reading Day

The Week of the Young Child’s Reading Day is Wednesday (18 Apr) at all Early Childhood Centers.

FRI APR 20

Week of the Young Child’s Fun Day

The Week of the Young Child’s Fun Day is Friday (20 Apr) at early childhood centers.

SAT APR 21

CBFC Under 15 vs ASC Blue

It’s CBFC Under 15 vs ASC Blue at 10am at the Cayman Brac Sports Complex on Saturday (21 Apr)

Week of the Young Child’s Children’s Parade

The Week of the Young Child’s Children’s Parade is Saturday (21 Apr) from Bay Shore Mall to the Government Administration Building at 730am.

SUN APR 22

Lab Week 5K Walk/Run

The Lab Week 5K Walk/Run is Sunday (22 Apr) at 6am at Smith Cove Beach.

Deputy Governor’s 5K Challenge Little Cayman

Registration is now open for the 2018 Deputy Governor’s 5K Challenge. The walk/run is being held on Little Cayman on Sunday, 22 April. Funds raised will be used for a “grow Box” at the island’s school. Register at www.caymanactive.com/dg5k.

Week of the Young Child’s closing service

The Week of the Young Child’s closing service is Sunday (22 Apr) at the Church of God in Cayman Brac at 10am

TUE APR 24

Ultimate Frisbee Week 17

Ultimate Frisbee Week 17 continues on Tuesday (24 Apr) this week at the George Town Annex at 5:45pm.

THU APR 26

Community Thatch Plaiting Class

The Community Thatch Plaiting Class is from 7 to 9pm at Heritage House on Thursday (26 Apr).

Little Cayman Vehicle Licensing Visit

The Little Cayman Vehicle Licensing Visit is Thursday (26 Apr) from 9am to 230pm at the Little Cayman District Office.

SAT APR 28

NCFA Sister Islands Final Concert

The National Children’s Festival of the Arts Sister Islands Final Concert is April 28th at the Aston Rutty Center.

Little Cayman Agriculture Show

The Little Cayman Agriculture Show is Saturday (28 Apr) from 10am to 4pm at Blossom Village Community Park.

All White Alter Worship

You’re invited to the All White Alter Worship Event featuring Jonathan Nelson on Saturday (28 Apr) at Mary Miller Hall.

SUN APR 29

Deputy Governor’s 5K Challenge Grand Cayman

Registration is now open for the 2018 Deputy Governor’s 5K Challenge. The walk/run is being held on Grand Cayman: Sunday, 29 April. Beneficiaries are Feed our Future, Meals on Wheels and the Kiwanis Buy-a-Kid-Breakfast Program. Register at www.caymanactive.com/dg5k.