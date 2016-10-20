iNews Briefs & Community Events

Cayman hosts Regional Anti-Doping meeting

The Cayman Islands is to host a two-day annual board meeting of the Caribbean Regional Anti-Doping Organisation (RADO) starting Sunday, 23 October 2016.

High on the agenda will be deliberations on the board’s governance, electing a new vice chair and receiving the World Anti-Doping Agency’s (WADA) latest update. It is likely that the latter report will provide further insights into WADA’s derailment of Russia’s state-sponsored doping scheme, just ahead of the Rio Olympics.

Hosting the meeting for the first time since the board’s inception 11 years ago, the Cayman Islands Olympic Committee (CIOC), and its sub-committee the Medical & Anti-Doping Commission (MADC), the registered doping control body for RADO locally, is expecting 14 delegates from across the region. Members will fly in for the talks from Antigua and Barbuda, Aruba, Bahamas, Barbados, British Virgin Islands, Curaçao, Dominica, Grenada, Guyana, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago, as well as Turks and Caicos.

The Cayman Islands contingent will include Caribbean RADO executive member and CIOC President Don McLean as well as MADC Chairperson James Myles.

Sports Minister, Hon. Osbourne Bodden, will give Sunday’s opening remarks.

Commenting on the historic occasion, Mr. Bodden said, ‘The Caribbean RADO Board meeting is taking place at a critical time, following on the heels of the doping scandal in Rio and the upcoming 2017 World Championships.”

“This meeting will help strengthen our Medical & Anti-Doping Commission with its mandate to ensure our athletes maintain their track record of remaining drug free.”

Mr. McLean commented: “As an executive board member on the Caribbean RADO, I am pleased that this year’s AGM is being hosted in the Cayman Islands.”

“It is extremely important for each country to conduct anti-doping activities in sports to prevent athletes from getting an unfair advantage and to preserve their health. Here in the Cayman Islands our main focus is on anti-doping education in the schools and we regularly test our elite athletes.”

The 2016 board meeting will also feature member country updates appraising delegates of the progress made on anti-doping within the region. Mr. McLean and Mr. Myles will speak on the efficacy of local anti-doping measures targeting youth athletes throughout the country’s school system.

Caribbean RADO is part of a global network of RADOs. These consist of several countries in each geographic region and often mobilise and pool resources to implement anti-doping measures.

IMAGES: GIS

Donald McLean CIOC President and Caribbean RADO representative for Cayman, Dr. Verley Campbell, Dr. Ruthlyn Pomares Doping Control Officer (DCO), James Myles MADC Chairman and DCO, Merta Day DCO, Joel Francis Ministry of Sports MADC representative.

James Myles Chairman of Medical & Anti-Doping Committee of CIOC, Doping Control Officer Carl Brown and MADC Athlete Representative and Male CARICOM Youth Ambassador for the Cayman Islands James Geary.

Dutch aid ship forced to quit Haitian port as crowd threatens security

By Curacao Chronicle From Caribbean News Now

PORT AU PRINCE, Haiti — A Dutch navy ship carrying much-needed aid for stricken Haiti has had to turn back because of a lack of port security.

The HNLMS Pelikaan has 35 tons of food, shelter and hygiene kits from Curacao to help after Hurricane Matthew, and is permanently stationed in the area for just this sort of operation.

But thousands of people gathered on the shore at Jeremie Port and, with minimal security or no organized way to distribute the aid, the ship was forced to leave.

Post-hurricane flooding has reactivated the cholera outbreak UN peacekeepers brought to Haiti after the 2010 earthquake, and Matthew has added a further 175,000 to the homeless list.

Close to one and a half million people need urgent humanitarian aid.

For more: http://www.caribbeannewsnow.com/headline-Dutch-aid-ship-forced-to-quit-Haitian-port-as-crowd-threatens-security-32212.html

The other side of the coin

By Paul McGowan From PS Audio

Yesterday [see iNews Cayman iNews briefs “Country Music” at: http://www.ieyenews.com/wordpress/inews-briefs-community-events-129/) I waxed enthusiastically of the music and sound quality in Nashville’s 3d and Lindsley country music venue. Today I’ll share the opposite.

Our success with excellent live sound emboldened us to venture out once more. Perhaps this Nashville music scene was unique, focusing on great sound, rather than necessitating ear protection.

The Station Inn was recommended to us as the second best live venue in town. Unlike the first, this room looked like an acoustical disaster. Its low ceilings and square dimensions suggested major sonic problems, and we asked the bouncer for an opinion. “Best sound in Nashville,” and he spit on the sidewalk. “Them other places play it too loud.”

Not more than three notes into the first set and I was running for the bathroom, preparing my wetted napkin earplugs I use in emergencies. Good grief!

The music was horribly loud. To make matter worse the room supported a thunderous resonance between 100Hz and 200Hz. It literally howled when certain notes were hit. The others in the bar seemed not to notice.

My ever-brave wife, Terri, approached the sound man and complained.

“My husband says it’s too loud,” she yelled over the music. “He has to wear earplugs!”

“Me too!” bellowed the sound man, “Go sit, little lady.”

When the sound man has to wear hearing protection, it’s a good sign it’s time to leave.

Thanks goodness for Uber.

For more: https://mail.google.com/mail/u/0/h/14iumv7n62bv9/?&th=157e1e0a4d253ad5&d=e&v=c

Identifying the world’s leading corporate trademark professionals

World Trademark Review is inviting nominations for a brand new research project, the WTR 300, designed to recognise the leading lights of the industry.

WTR 300: The World’s Leading Corporate Trademark Professionals will identify and profile the individuals that the community have singled out as the industry’s strategic leaders. We are therefore asking you to nominate colleagues, peers or clients for potential inclusion in this unique new publication.

We are seeking details of the corporate counsel deemed to be performing trademark-related duties to the highest standards, adding true value to their organisations and exemplifying the qualities that other counsel should aspire to.

Nominate today

Click here to place your nomination via a short form: http://research.globebmg.com/Nomination/WTRIndustryAwards2017

Please note that the nominations period is open until December 13 2016 and that nominations must be for in-house individuals, corporate trademark departments or groups only. Any nominations for private practice or law firm professionals will be disregarded.

Act now to ensure that the industry’s true corporate leaders are recognised for the invaluable work they undertake.

Cayman Cocktail Week

Fri Oct 21

Cayman Cocktail Week kicks off this Friday at Royal Palms with our Bring Back Blue launch event benefiting the Blue Iguana Recovery Programme and the CCMI for Ocean Conservation. Join us for a special welcome reception from 7pm to 8pm with complimentary Ketel One cocktails and a raffle for some amazing prizes. See attachments below to see what else is happening.

Cayman Islands flu vaccines available

Vaccines for the seasonal flu will be available at the Cayman Islands Hospital, District Health Centres in Grand Cayman, Faith Hospital in Cayman Brac, and Little Cayman Clinic.

The locations and times are listed below: –

The General Practice Clinic at the Cayman Islands Hospital, and all District Health Centres, from 2:00 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday beginning October 19th, 2016.

Faith Hospital in Cayman Brac, Wednesday October 26th 2016.

The Little Cayman Clinic: Residents of Little Cayman should contact the clinic to make arrangements.

To meet the demand in the initial period, the flu shot will also be available at the Cayman Islands Hospital Atrium (next to the Pharmacy) from Tuesday October 17 to November 11, 2016 from 10am – noon on weekdays only. Flu Shots will also be available at Caribbean Week of Agriculture (CWA), October 26 and 27 at the Arc Camana Bay.

The flu vaccine is FREE to all residents. No appointments are necessary; however, persons should indicate to the registration officer at the clinic that they need to have the flu shot.

Cayman Islands Pirates Week Fun Run/Walks Return

The Pirates Week Festival is once again hosting its series of fun runs; the Pirates Week 5K on the first week end of festivities and the “To Hell and Back 10k” on the final weekend of events.

Both run/walk events are geared for people of all fitness levels and carry a $25 registration fee, however person signing up for both event can save $10 on their total entry fee. Interested people can register online at www.caymanactive.com

The first 100 entrants of either event will also receive a free event t-shirt.

The Pirates Week 5k begins at 5:30pm on Friday 11th November; deadline to register for that event is Wednesday 8th November. The post race celebrations for this event will be held at the Bar Crudo gazebo on Harbour Drive. Proceeds from this event go to the 345 Athletic Club.

The “To Hell and Back 10k” begins at 7:00am on Sunday 20th November with a deadline of Wednesday 16th November. A complimentary post-race breakfast will be held at Calico Jack’s Restaurant on Seven Mile Public Beach.

For more information, log on to Cayman Active.com, Piratesweekfestival.com or contact the Pirates Week Office via email at info@piratesweekfestival.com or 949-5078

Be a part of Cayman Islands Pirates Week

By purchasing an official T-shirt companies and their employees can promote the Pirates Week festivities from 10th to 18th November. The t-shirts can be affixed with the company’s logo and short sizes custom ordered.

Week and support the national festival financially. Festival staff believe that allowing employees to wear the official shirt during the week of activities also promotes a exciting atmosphere during within the workplace adding to the overall experience of the Festival, creating a sense of community pride amongst private and public sector entities.

There are two T-shirt designs available with the choice of the organisation’s logo appearing on the reverse side. (see attached order form)

Orders and payment must be submitted to the Pirates Week Office by Friday 21st October, 2016. Shirts will be available for pick-up by Thursday 10th November.

Special Offer! Purchase 25+ shirts and receive a 10% discount on your entire order.

For more information call the Pirates Week Festival Office at 949-5078 or email info@piratesweekfestival.com

Find out other ways companies and individuals can be a part of Pirates Week 2016: Age of Romance here à http://www.piratesweekfestival.com/be-a-part-of-it

Pirates Week Schedule

GRAND CAYMAN

Thursday – Nov 10, 2016

Mike Lockwood Memorial International Swim Meet, Lions Aquatic Centre

3:30 pm – 8:00 pm

Pirates Week Happy Hour, Margaritaville sponsored by Margaritaville

5:30 pm – 9:00 pm

Pirates Week Kick-off Party, The Wharf sponsored by The Wharf

9:00 pm – 2:00 am

Friday – Nov 11, 2016

Mike Lockwood Memorial International Swim Meet, Lions Aquatic Centre

7:00 pm – 2:00 pm

Pirates Week 5K Run (Bayshore Mall), Harbour Drive sponsored by The Ministry of Sports

3:30 pm – 6:30 pm

Food Festival, Royal Bank of Canada and Kirk Freeport parking lots, Shedden Road sponsored by Pepsi

6:00 pm – 2:00 am

Le Vele, North Church Street sponsored by Bacardi and Red Stripe

6:00 pm – Midnight

Miss Festival Queen Competition, Harbour Drive sponsored by The Ministry of Culture

7:15 pm – 8:25 pm

Fireworks, Harbour Drive sponsored by Lobster Pot and Department of Tourism

8:30 pm – 8:45 pm

Street Dance, Harbour Drive sponsored by Bacardi and Red Stripe

9.00 pm – 2.00 am

Saturday – Nov 12, 2016

Mike Lockwood Memorial International Swim Meet, Lions Aquatic Centre

8:00 am – 5:00 pm

Pre-Landing Entertainment, Harbour Drive, sponsored Hurley’s Media

2:00 pm – 3:00 pm

Landing Pageant at Hog Sty Bay

followed by Float Parade on Harbour Drive sponsored Hurley’s Media

3:00 pm – 6:00 pm

Food Festival, Royal Bank of Canada and

Kirk Freeport parking lots, Shedden Road sponsored by Pepsi

1:00 pm – Midnight

Street Dance, Harbour Drive sponsored by Bacardi and Red Stripe

7:00 pm – Midnight

Teen Up, Teen Street Dance, Goring Avenue sponsored by Pepsi

7:00 pm – 1100 pm

Pirate Star “Homeland Edition”, Harbour Drive presented by Star 92.7FM

7:30 pm – 9:00 pm

Sunday – Nov 13, 2016

Mike Lockwood Memorial International Swim Meet, Lions Aquatic Centre

8:00 am – 1:00 pm

Children’s Fun Fair Day, Pedro St. James sponsored by CIBC/First Caribbean Int’l Bank

12:00 pm – 4:00 pm

Monday – Nov 14, 2016

“Soaked”, Pirates Week Wet Fete, Harbour Drive sponsored by Bacardi and Red Stripe

12:01 am -4:00 am

5K Sea Swim at Grand Cayman Beach Suites sponsored by KPMG

7:30 am

Bodden Town Heritage Day, Harry McCoy Park/Nurse Josie Senior Centre, Gun Square Ave sponsored by the Ministry of Tourism and Department of Tourism

11:00 am – 5:00 pm

CUC’s Pan In De City (Steel Pan Competition and Showcase), Pedro St. James sponsored by

Caribbean Utility Company (CUC)

6:00 pm – 9:00 pm

Bodden Town Music and Food Festival, Pedro St. James sponsored by the Ministry of Tourism and Department of Tourism

Tuesday – Nov 15, 2016

George Town Heritage Day, Farmers Market, Huldah Avenue sponsored by the Ministry of Tourism and Department of Tourism

11:00 am – 11:00 pm

Pirates Week Full Moon Madness, Calico Jack’s, Seven Mile Beach sponsored by Bacardi and Red Stripe

9:00 pm – 2:00 am

Wednesday – Nov 16, 2016

East End Heritage Day, Heritage Field sponsored by the Ministry of Tourism and Department of Tourism

11:00 am – 2:00 am

Thursday – Nov 17, 2016

West Bay Heritage Day, West Bay Heritage Field sponsored by the Ministry of Tourism and Department of Tourism

11:00 am – 2:00 am

Mike Lockwood Memorial International Swim Meet, Lions Aquatic Center

3:30 pm – 8:00 pm

Friday – Nov 18, 2016

North Side Heritage Day, Water Key Public Park (next to Kaibo Restaurant) sponsored by the Ministry of Tourism and Department of Tourism

11:00 am – 2:00 am (Fireworks at 8:00 pm)

Mike Lockwood Memorial International Swim Meet, Lions Aquatic Centre

7:00 am – 2:00 pm

Saturday – Nov 19, 2016

Mike Lockwood Memorial International Swim Meet, Lions Aquatic Centre

8:00 am – 5:00 pm

Pirate Pooch Parade, Harbour Drive sponsored by Pet Paradise

9:00 am – 10:30 am

Caybrew Cardboard Boat Race, Hog Sty Bay sponsored by Kirk Freeport and Caybrew

2:30 pm – 5:00 pm

Food Festival, Royal Bank of Canada and

Kirk Freeport parking lots, Shedden Road sponsored by Pepsi

2:00 pm – Midnight

“Illumination” Night Parade, Harbour Drive

7:00 pm

Teen Up, Teen Street Dance, Goring Avenue sponsored by Pepsi

7:00 pm – 11:00 pm

Fireworks, Harbour Drive, sponsored by Lobster Pot and Department of Tourism

8.00pm

Street Dance Finale and Food Festival – Harbour Drive sponsored by Bacardi and Red Stripe

8:15 pm – Midnight

Sunday – Nov 20, 2016

“To Hell and Back” 10K Run/Walk, Seven Mile Beach sponsored by Calico Jack’s and Aquafina

7:00 am

Mike Lockwood Memorial International Swim Meet, Lions Aquatic Centre Pirates Week Full

8:00 am

Cayman Islands Town Hall Meetings about Zika Virus Rescheduled

Due to unforeseen circumstances, the series of town hall meetings about the Zika virus has been rescheduled. The meetings are being held by Public Health to inform residents about Zika, and to address concerns, especially for pregnant women.

The meetings will now take place at Bodden Town Civic Centre on Tuesday, 18 October; Sir John A. Cumber Primary School Hall, West Bay on Tuesday, 25 October; North Side Civic Centre on Tuesday, 1 November; and East End Civic Centre on Tuesday, 8 November. All meetings will be from 5.30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The meetings will be attended by a panel including Acting Medical officer of Health Dr. Samuel Williams-Rodriguez, Ministry of Health Chief Officer Jennifer Ahearn, obstetrician Dr. Gilberta Alexander, internal medicine specialist Dr. Iheonunekwu Nelson, surveillance officer Timothy McLaughlin-Munro and nurse midwife Beverley Samuels, as well as Director of the Mosquito Control and Research Unit, Dr. Bill Petrie.

All, especially pregnant women and concerned members of the public, are invited to attend.

Travel Channel Cayman Islands Beach Escape Sweepstakes

Description:

The Travel Channel Cayman Islands Beach Escape Sweepstakes will award one Grand Prize Winner a trip for 2 to the Cayman Islands. The Vacation Sweepstakes Prize Package includes: $1,000 Gift Card for airfare; 5 days/4 nights first class hotel accommodations at Le Soleil d’Or; $500 Dining Credit at Mango Restaurant; farm to table cooking class for 2; Guided Tour of the resort’s organic farm; Guided Nature Tour of Cayman Brac island; round trip airport transfers to/from hotel in Cayman; and a 6-month subscription to Hamptons Lane boxes of specialty ingredients and kitchen tools.

Grand Prize:

A trip for 2 to the Cayman Islands – includes $1,000 for airfare, 4 night first-class accommodations at Le Soleil d’Or, $500 Dining Credit at Mango Restaurant, & more!

ARV: $3,367.00

Company: The Travel Channel, L.L.C.

Start Date: 09/26/2016

Deadline Date: 10/28/2016

Entry Fee: $0.00

Frequency: Daily

Cayman Islands Official Public Holidays for 2017 Confirmed

The Deputy Governor, Hon. Franz Manderson, Cert. Hon, JP, has approved the Cayman Islands official public holidays for 2017.

The approved list covers all the public holidays, including Her Majesty the Queen’s Birthday in June 2017.

Since New Year’s Day (1 January) falls on a Sunday, Monday, 2 January 2017 will be observed as the official public holiday.

The official public holidays for 2017 are:

Monday, 2 January – New Year’s Day (observed)

Monday, 23 January – National Heroes Day

Wednesday, 1 March – Ash Wednesday

Friday, 14 April – Good Friday

Monday, 17 April – Easter Monday

Monday, 15 May – Discovery Day

Monday, 19 June – Queen’s Birthday

Monday, 3 July – Constitution Day

Monday, 13 November – Remembrance Day

Monday, 25 December – Christmas Day

Tuesday, 26 December – Boxing Day.

Cayman Islands Pirates Week calls for food vendors

The Pirates Week Festival Office is inviting participants for the annual Food Festival to submit their vendor applications for the below dates/times:

Friday 11th November George Town 6:00pm to 2:00am Saturday 12th November George Town 1:00pm to midnight Saturday 19th November George Town 2:00pm to midnight

Vendor applications must be submitted beginning on Monday 1st August, 2016 to the Pirates Week Office on Shedden Road, George Town (upstairs next to KFC). Vendor space is limited therefore applications must be submitted as soon as possible after the opening date above. Deadline for submission is Monday 31st October.

All vendors must comply with the rules and regulations set by the Pirates Week Festival Office and must present a valid Food Handling Certificate for all persons handing food by the 31st October. Food handling certificates can be obtained from the Department of Environmental Health by contacting Mr. Gideon Simms on 949-6696 or email gideon.simms@gov.ky .

For application forms and more details please contact the Pirates Week Festival Office at 949-5078 orinfo@piratesweekfestival.com.

COMMUNITY EVENTS (Date Order)

FRI OCT 21

West Bay Community Council Donations

The West Bay Community Council is accepting donations for Cuba in the wake of Hurricane Matthew. Drop off points are at the West Bay MLA Offices from 10am to 5pm on weekdays and at Chapman’s from 9 — 5pm.

SAT OCT 22

Save Our Youth Monster Dash

The Save Our Youth Monster Dash is Saturday (22 Oct) at 7am at the Town Center in Camana Bay. To register, log on to soyfoundation.com.

Cayman Islands NCVO Radio/Telethon Fundraiser

Filipino Celebration

The Cayman Outreach Association Dinner Concert Filipino Celebration is Saturday (22 Oct) at 1pm in the Triple C School Auditorium.

SUN OCT 23

Breast Cancer Awareness Month Cut A Thon

Join the Lions Club of Tropical Gardens as they observe Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The Cut A Thon at Eclipze Hair Design is Sunday (23 Oct) from 2 — 6pm.

Circuit Race

The last circuit cycling race is Sunday (23 Oct) at 7am at Lime Tree Bay. Log on to caymanactive.com for registration

Cayman AIDS Foundation Run2Zero

The Cayman AIDS Foundation Run2Zero is Sunday (23 Oct) at 6am at Smith Cove. Log on to caymanactive.com for registration information.

Breast Cancer Awareness Month Cut A Thon

Join the Lions Club of Tropical Gardens as they observe Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The Cut A Thon at Eclipze Hair Design is Sunday (23 Oct) from 2 — 6pm.

Cayman Catboat Club

Cayman Catboat Club will hold the Premier’s Cup Race on a course offshore the Catboat Club inGeorge Town on Sunday (23 Oct) at 10am.

MON OCT 24

Breast Cancer Awareness Month West Bay Awareness Meeting

Join the Lions Club of Tropical Gardens as they observe Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The West Bay Awareness Meeting is at John Gray Memorial Church Hall on Monday (24 Oct) at 730pm.

Starfish Village Harvest Camp

The Starfish Village Harvest Camp runs Monday — Friday (24 — 28 Oct) from 8am to 3pm. Emailinfo@starfish.ky to register.

Red Bay Church of God Holiness Revival Services

Red Bay Church of God Holiness invites everyone to Revival Services Monday — Sunday (24 – 30 Oct) at 7:30 pm nightly except 30th will be at 6pm

Grand Court Jurors Notice

All jurors in the current sessions must report on Monday (24 Oct) at 945am

TUE OCT 25

Breast Cancer Awareness Month West Bay Clinic

Join the Lions Club of Tropical Gardens as they observe Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The West Bay Clinic is Tuesday (25 Oct) from 10am to noon.

Zika Town Hall WB

The next Zika Town Hall meeting is on Tuesday (25 Oct) at the Sir John A Cumber Primary School at 530pm.

Wild Spaces Special Places live auction

You’re invited to the National Trust’s While Spaces Special Places live auction on Tuesday (25 Oct) at the Art Net Creative Studio in Pasadora Place from 6 to 8pm.

WED OCT 26

Moonlight and Movies Halloween Series: Maleficent

Camana Bay’s Moonlight and Movies Halloween Series features Maleficent on Wednesday (26 Oct) at 7pm in Gardenia Court.

Cayman Marketplace

Cayman Marketplace, formerly Cayshop, is Wednesday (26 Oct) from 530 to 8pm on Wednesday (26 Oct) and on Thursday (27 Oct) from 12pm to 6pm at the Arts and Recreation Center in Camana Bay.

Giving Feedback Skills

The Chamber of Commerce is hosting a training course on Giving Feedback Skills on Wednesday (26 Oct) from 9 to 430pm in their offices at Governor’s Square. Log on to caymanchamber.ky to register.

Cayman Islands Conservation Council Meeting 26 October 2016

The National Conservation Council will hold a special general meeting on Wednesday October 26th, 2016, from 10am – 12 noon in Room 2112 of the Government Administration Building (Grand Cayman). The Agenda of the meeting will be available at the DoE website (www.doe.ky/conservation-council

This meeting is open to observers from the public. If anyone wishes to submit comments to the Council in advance of the meeting they may do so via email to ConservationCouncil@gov.ky

Special NCC Meeting

The National Conservation Council will hold a special general meeting on Wednesday (26 Oct) from 10am — 12pm in Room 2112 of the Government Administration Building. The Agenda of the meeting will be available at the DoE website. This meeting is open to observers from the public. If anyone wishes to submit comments to the Council in advance of the meeting they may do so via email to ConservationCouncil@gov.ky.

WED & THU OCT 26 & 27

Cayman Marketplace

Cayman Marketplace, formerly Cayshop, is Wednesday (26 Oct) from 530 to 8pm on Wednesday (26 Oct) and on Thursday (27 Oct) from 12pm to 6pm at the Arts and Recreation Center in Camana Bay.

THU OCT 27

Moonlight and Movies Halloween Series: Monsters Inc

Camana Bay’s Moonlight and Movies Halloween Series features Monsters Inc. on Thursday (27 Oct) at 7pm in Gardenia Court.

Breast Cancer Awareness Month East End Clinic

Join the Lions Club of Tropical Gardens as they observe Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The East End Clinic is on Thursday (27 Oct) from 10am to noon and the George Town Awareness Meeting is at the Lions Community Center at 730pm.

Employment: Health Insurance

The Chamber of Commerce is hosting a training course on Employment: Health Insurance on Thursday (27 Oct) from 9 to 11am in their offices at Governor’s Square. Log on to caymanchamber.ky to register.

FRI OCT 28

Pirates Week Festival Office Charity Golf Classic Sponsorship

The Pirates Week Festival Office is seeking additional sponsors for its Charity Golf Classic. The tournament is a fundraiser which will benefit Alzheimer’s and Dementia Association of the Cayman Islands. Email piratesweekgolf@gmail.com if you would like to get involved.

Humane Society’s Diablo Halloween Ball

The Humane Society’s Diablo Halloween Ball is Friday (28 Oct) at 6pm at Abacus.

Moonlight and Movies Halloween Series: Hocus Pocus

Camana Bay’s Moonlight and Movies Halloween Series features Hocus Pocus on Friday (28 Oct) at 7pm in Gardenia Court.

Breast Cancer Awareness Month Dress Down Day

Join the Lions Club of Tropical Gardens as they observe Breast Cancer Awareness Month with a Dress Down/ Dress Pink Day on Friday (28 Oct)

SAT OCT 29

Teacher Talk Training B

Educators are invited to Teacher Talk Training B: Let Language Lead the Way to Literacy at KidsAbility Clinic on Saturday (29 Oct) from 9am to 3pm. For more information, email info@kidsability.ky.

Halloween Spooktacular

The Halloween Spooktacular is Saturday (29 Oct) from 4 to 7pm at the Camana Bay Town Center. Ghosts, ghouls, goblins and more are invited to trick-or-treat throughout the Town Centre, stopping in at participating shops and restaurants for an assortment of Halloween treats. Along the way, they can stop and get creative with creepy crafts, guess what’s inside the Mad Lab and watch the Spooky Creature Double Feature as part of the Moonlight & Movies series.

Moonlight and Movies Halloween Series: Goosebumps and Beetlejuice

Camana Bay’s Moonlight and Movies Halloween Series features Goosebumps and Beetlejuice on Saturday (29 Oct) at 7pm in Gardenia Court.

SUN OCT 30

Halloween 10-10-10 Road Relay

The Halloween 10-10-10 Road Relay & Krys Global 30K Solo Run is Sunday (30 Oct) at 6am from Morritts in East End.

Oneness Apostolic Church Celebratory Services

Oneness Apostolic Church is hosting celebratory services Sunday — Tuesday (30 Oct — 1 Nov) under the theme Embrace The Divine Manifestation of God at 730pm nightly. Radio Cayman will be broadcasting live from the special Sunday service from 1030am to noon.

Boatswain Bay Presbyterian Church Older Persons Month Celebration Service

The Boatswain Bay Presbyterian Church invites all to their Older Persons Month Celebration Service on Sunday (30 Oct) at 11am.

Understanding Financial Statements

The Chamber of Commerce is hosting a training course on Understanding Financial Statements on Monday (31 Oct) from 9 to 430pm in their offices at Governor’s Square. Log on to caymanchamber.ky to register.

MON OCT 31

National Conservation Law Protected Areas Submissions

You’re invited to submit nominations for protected areas under the National Conservation Law now through October 31st. The process for making nominations is available at www.doe.ky.

Bullying Prevention Month: Anti-bullying Poster and Song Competition

31 October , 2016

As part of bullying prevention month, you’re invited to compete in this year’s anti-bullying song or poster competition. The submission deadline is October 31st. Call 949-0006 for more information.

Understanding Financial Statements

The Chamber of Commerce is hosting a training course on Understanding Financial Statements on Monday (31 Oct) from 9 to 430pm in their offices at Governor’s Square. Log on to caymanchamber.ky to register.

TUE NOV 1

Zika Town Hall NS

The next Zika Town Hall meeting is on Tuesday (1 Nov) at the North Side Civic Center at 530pm.

SAT NOV 5

High School Class of 1986’s 30 Year Reunion

The Cayman Islands High School Class of 1986’s 30 Year Reunion is hosting a Dinner and 80s Dance Party on Saturday (5 Nov) at Margaritaville starting at 6pm

Pirate’s Week: Float Parade

As part of Pirate’s Week, you’re invited to the Little Cayman Float Parade at Head O’Bay on Saturday (5 Nov) starting at 3pm.

SUN NOV 6

Girls Brigade 70th Anniversary: Church Service

As part of 70th anniversary celebrations, the Girls Brigade is hosting a special service at Elmslie Memorial Church on Sunday (6 Nov) at 4pm.

Pirate’s Week: Costume Competition

As part of Pirate’s Week, you’re invited to the Little Cayman Costume Competition and Pirate’s Dance at the Hungry Iguana from 5 to midnight with Fireworks at 7pm on Sunday (6 Nov)

TUE NOV 8

Zika Town Hall EE

The next Zika Town Hall meeting is on Tuesday (8 Nov) at the East End Civic Center at 530pm.

THU NOV 10

Pirate’s Week: Mike Lockwood Memorial International Swim Meet

As part of Pirate’s Week, you’re invited to the Mike Lockwood Memorial International Swim Meet at the Lions Aquatic Center from 330 — 8pm on Thursday (10 Nov). There will also be a Pirates Week Happy Hour at Margaritaville from 530 to 9pm and a Kick Off Party at the Wharf from 9pm to 2am.

FRI NOV 11

Pirate’s Week: Food Festival

As part of Pirate’s Week, you’re invited to the continuation of the Mike Lockwood Memorial International Swim Meet at the Lions Aquatic Center from 7am to 2pm on Friday (11 Nov). The Pirates Week 5K Run at Bayshore Mall is at 3:30pm. The Food Festival will be in the parking lots of Royal Bank of Canada and Kirk Freeport along Shedden Road from 6pm to 2am. The Miss Festival Queen Competition will be on Harbor Drive at 715pm followed by fireworks at 830 and a street dance at 9pm.

SAT NOV 12

Girls’ Brigade National Council Celebration

The Cayman Islands Girls’ Brigade National Council will be celebrating its 70th year Anniversary in Cayman with an event on Saturday (12 Nov) at Grand Old House starting at 6pm. Call 916-8617 for ticket information.

MON NOV 14

Pirate’s Week: Bodden Town Heritage Day

As part of Pirate’s Week, you’re invited to the 5K Sea Swim at Grand Cayman Beach Suites at 730am on Monday (14 Nov). Bodden Town Heritage Day at Harry McCoy Park is at 11am and CUC’s Pan In De City Steel Pan Competition will be at Pedro St. James from 6 to 8pm.

TUE NOV 15

Pirate’s Week: George Town Heritage Day

As part of Pirate’s Week, you’re invited to the George Town Heritage Day at the Farmer’s Market on Huldah Avenue from 11am until 8pm.

WED NOV 16

Pirate’s Week: East End Heritage Day

As part of Pirate’s Week, you’re invited to the East End Heritage Day at Heritage Field from 11am until 2am on Wednesday (16 Nov)

THU NOV 17

Pirate’s Week: West Bay Heritage Day

As part of Pirate’s Week, you’re invited to the West Bay Heritage Day at Heritage Field from 11am until 2am on Thursday (17 Nov)

FRI NOV 18

Pirate’s Week: North Side Heritage Day

As part of Pirate’s Week, you’re invited to the North Side Heritage Day at Water Key Public Park from 11am until 2am on Friday (18 Nov)

SAT NOV 19

Pirate’s Week: Illumination Night Parade

As part of Pirate’s Week, you’re invited to the Pirate Pooch Parade on Harbor Drive at 9am on Saturday (19 Nov) followed by the Caybrew Cardboard Boat Race at Hog Sty Bay at 230pm, the food festival along Shedden road at 2pm, Illumination Night Parade at 7pm, the Teen Up Teen Street Dance at 7pm, fireworks at 8pm and Street Dance at 815pm.

SUN NOV 20

Pirate’s Week: Hell and Back 10K Run/ Walk

As part of Pirate’s Week, you’re invited to the Hell and Back 10K Run/ Walk on Seven Mile Beach at 7am on Sunday (20 Nov)

THU & FRI & SAT NOV 24 & 25 & 26

St. Ignatius Catholic School presents Annie Get Your Gun on Thursday (24 Nov) at 7pm, on Friday (24 Nov) at 7pm and on Saturday (26 Nov) at 2pm and 7pm.

SAT NOV 26

Meals on Wheels 5K Run/ Walk

Meals on Wheels is holding its first 5K Run/ Walk on November 26th and we are calling it a Turkey Trot.

Pirate’s Week: Cayman Brac Heritage Day

As part of Pirate’s Week, you’re invited to Heritage Day events at 8am on Saturday (26 Nov) followed by a float parade, happy hour and finale party at 4pm

JAN 12-15 (2017)

Cayman Islands Cookout festival

CAYMAN COOKOUT 2017

GEORGE TOWN, CAYMAN ISLANDS

SCHEDULE

Thursday, January 12, 2017

03:00pm EST

VENUE

The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman

PO Box 32348 KY1-1209, Seven Mile Beach, Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands

George Town

Cayman Islands

HOST

Wine Folly

EVENT DESCRIPTION

Join Chef Eric Ripert for a weekend celebrating food, wine and the natural beauty of the Caribbean at The Ritz-Carlton, a premier Grand Cayman Island resort. An incomparable roster of world famous chefs, wine experts and spirits blenders will offer tastings, demonstrations, tours and dinners that celebrate the barefoot elegance that only the Cayman Islands can deliver.

Follow the Cookout conversation on Twitter at @CaymanCookout or @Cayman_Islands and use #CaymanCookout.

For event-related questions, please call 345-815-6117. Kindly note, this phone number is strictly for informational purposes only – ticket purchase is available online only.

Know what events you want? Get direct tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/cayman-cookout-2017-tickets-27393446536

SUN FEB 26 (2017)

Cayman Islands Lion’s – Cycle For Sight

Cayman Islands Cycling Association

Sunday 26th Feb 2017 6:00AM – 9:00AM

Event Description:

Lion’s Cycle For Sight – Change the way we see the world Start: East End Public Beach | Finish: Lions Community Center – 24 Miles

October Events at Camana Bay