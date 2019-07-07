Incredible India: 30 things to know before you go!

From Travel Blissful

Known for its phenomenal beauty and deep spiritual history, India remains one of our customers’ top vacation spots for a reason. No matter the type of holiday-goer you are, there’s something for you in this lovely country — whether it’s the complex and flavourful cuisine or the uniquely colourful culture.

Holidays in India will allow for a wide variety of tastes and preferences. If you enjoy city and nightlife, then you will be right at home any of their sprawling urban areas. Or if you want to relax outdoors, you can spend your time surrounded by the imposing Himalayas or relaxing on the beaches of Western India. India is a heaven for foodies, and you can try dining unlike any other in some of Asia’s top restaurants or sample the regional flavours from food carts and street vendors. India’s history runs deep and the entire region is home to some of the most famous UNESCO Heritage sites in the world. There’s so much to experience in India, where you will encounter some of the richest cultural traditions in the world.

If it’s your first time considering India or even if it has been your dream destination for years, you should always try to read up before heading off on your eastern adventure. India is an enormous subcontinent and with so much to do, planning your journey can be a little daunting. To help you along, we’ve assembled this handy list of facts and attractions to consider when looking at this location, so that you can spend your time taking in the sights, instead of last minute planning.

For more on this story go to: http://www.travelblissful.com/incredible-india-30-things-to-know-before-you-go/