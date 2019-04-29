How to properly maintain winter tires

When it comes to winter driving, winter tires are the best choice of tires to have on your vehicle. In places where winters are quite long, winter tires are used for about half of the year. So, it is imperative that you know how to maintain them properly if you want to get the most of them. You not only need to know how to maintain winter tires when they are on your vehicle, but also when they are in storage to be sure that they are kept in the best possible condition. When these tires are properly maintained, they can last longer and help you save some money.

So what exactly do you need to do in order to keep your winter tires in great condition? First and foremost, you will need to monitor the air pressure of these tires. This will help keep these tires in good condition for longer. Proper maintenance is also the simplest way to prevent the winter tires from wearing out really fast. When you drive on winter tires that are under-inflated, they would not be able to hold their shape on the challenging winter roads, something that will lead to increased tread wear, possible failure as well as higher rolling resistance.

Apart from checking tire pressure, you also need to undertake regular maintenance on the tires that includes rotations, balancing and alignment. Your winter tires will wear differently depending on where they are installed. The front tires tend to wear out faster compared to the rear tears because they are used more. When you rotate them regularly, you can really impact how they long they will last. Also, ensuring that the tires are properly aligned will prevent unnecessary damage because the weight of your vehicle will be dispersed evenly.

When you decide to install winter tires on your vehicle, it is a good idea to make sure that all of them are identical. Even though some people install just two winter tires to use with other two all-season tires, it is not advisable to do that. Installing four winter tires will result into less wear because each individual tire will be able to handle the wintry conditions more efficiently. Noticeable safety benefits will also be realized as a result of installing a full set of winter tires.