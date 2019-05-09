Draw reveals Groups for the 2020 Concacaf Women’s Under-17 Championship

The youth competition will qualify the top three finishers to the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2020

Miami (Thursday, May 9, 2019) – The Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (Concacaf) conducted the official draw for the 2020 Concacaf Women’s Under-17 Championship, at the Concacaf headquarters, in Miami, FL.

The draw, which sorted the 32 participating teams into eight groups, was conducted by the Concacaf Head of National Competitions, Carlos Fernandez.

The groups for the Concacaf Women’s Under-17 Championship Qualification Stage, set to take place between August 17-25, 2019 are as follows:

Group A

Honduras

St. Lucia

Anguilla

Bonaire



Group B

Antigua & Barbuda

Dominica

Cayman Islands

Martinique

Group C

Barbados

St. Kitts and Nevis

US Virgin Islands

Belize



Group D

Bahamas

Curacao

Guyana

St. Vincent & the Grenadines

Group E

Mexico

Trinidad & Tobago

Bermuda

Dominican Republic



Group F

Canada

Costa Rica

Panama

Cuba

Group G

USA

Jamaica

Puerto Rico

Nicaragua



Group H

Haiti

Guatemala

El Salvador

Grenada

After round-robin play, the top three finishers in each of the groups will qualify for the knockout stage, joining the four group winners of the Qualification Stage in the Round of 16. The complete schedule for the group stage, including the host country, will be published at a later date.

The knockout stage of the competition will be played in its entirety in a single match elimination format, with the finalists and third place finisher automatically qualifying for the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2020.

In the previous edition of the Concacaf Women’s Under-17 Championship, played in 2018, the United States won its fourth title, with a 3-2 win over Mexico in the Final.



