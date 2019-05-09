Draw reveals Groups for the 2020 Concacaf Women’s Under-17 Championship

The youth competition will qualify the top three finishers to the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2020
Miami (Thursday, May 9, 2019) – The Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (Concacaf) conducted the official draw for the 2020 Concacaf Women’s Under-17 Championship, at the Concacaf headquarters, in Miami, FL.
The draw, which sorted the 32 participating teams into eight groups, was conducted by the Concacaf Head of National Competitions, Carlos Fernandez.
The groups for the Concacaf Women’s Under-17 Championship Qualification Stage, set to take place between August 17-25, 2019 are as follows:
|Group A
Honduras
St. Lucia
Anguilla
Bonaire
Group B
Antigua & Barbuda
Dominica
Cayman Islands
Martinique
|Group C
Barbados
St. Kitts and Nevis
US Virgin Islands
Belize
Group D
Bahamas
Curacao
Guyana
St. Vincent & the Grenadines
|Group E
Mexico
Trinidad & Tobago
Bermuda
Dominican Republic
Group F
Canada
Costa Rica
Panama
Cuba
|Group G
USA
Jamaica
Puerto Rico
Nicaragua
Group H
Haiti
Guatemala
El Salvador
Grenada
After round-robin play, the top three finishers in each of the groups will qualify for the knockout stage, joining the four group winners of the Qualification Stage in the Round of 16. The complete schedule for the group stage, including the host country, will be published at a later date.
The knockout stage of the competition will be played in its entirety in a single match elimination format, with the finalists and third place finisher automatically qualifying for the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2020.
In the previous edition of the Concacaf Women’s Under-17 Championship, played in 2018, the United States won its fourth title, with a 3-2 win over Mexico in the Final.
