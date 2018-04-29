Coral Encounters: Photographs from Our Underwater World Opens at the Cayman Islands’ National Gallery

The National Gallery of the Cayman Islands is proud to support the International Year of the Coral Reef initiative by hosting the work of 30 local and international underwater photographers. Coral Encounters: Photographs from Our Underwater World is a unique chance view one of the world’s most diverse environments and to take a close-up look at some of the creatures that call it home.

Featured photographers were selected from an international call out and they include well-known local professionals, local newcomers as well as photographers from Canada, the UK, France and Australia. Listed in alphabetical order: Emma Camp, Tracy Candish, Eleanor Chalfen, Cathy Church, Tim Codling, Martin Colognoli, Julie Corsetti, Ellen Cuylaerts, Chase Darnell, Sharon Davies, Darvin Ebanks, Laura L Fall, Carl Hawkes, Lucy Janes, Aubri Keith, Lauren Knuckey, Yuri Korchynski, Jim MacCallum, Elena McDonough, Lindsay McGill, Dusty Norman, Courtney Platt, Elizabeth Riley, Peggy Sinclaire, Brooke Sipple, Monte Lee Thornton, Mark Tilley, Jason Washington, Dale Williams and Bryan Winter.

For low lying islands like the Cayman Islands, coral reefs act as vital barriers from storm surges and hurricanes. They support an astonishing variety of marine life – more than a quarter of all marine species globally – and provide food and livelihoods for thousands of people. Yet without careful stewardship, these fragile ecosystems are easily threatened. The combination of global changes in ocean temperature along with local pressures such as pollution and overfishing, has led to changes that could become irreversible within the next few decades.

“This project sits at the junction between art and science,” explains National Gallery director Natalie Urquhart. “It brings together photographers, curators, divers, scientists and educators who are passionate about preserving our underwater environment and raising awareness about the beauty and fragility of our coral reefs”. Accordingly, an extensive exhibition programme has been developed in partnership with the local organizations who are leading the conversation about reef health. This includes on site and on-line resources, lectures, panels discussions, workshops, school tours and family events.

Programme partners include the Central Caribbean Marine Institute (CCMI), the Cayman Islands Department of Environment, the National Trust for the Cayman Islands, Eco Divers, Plastic Free Cayman, Cathy Church’s Photo Centre, Courtney Platt and Stacie Sybersma. Entrance to the exhibition and related is free of charge. School Tours of the exhibition, with related activities, can also be booked at no cost as part of the NGCI/Dart Minds Inspired initiative.

The exhibition opens on 4 May and runs until 16 August 2018. Admission to the National Gallery of the Cayman Islands is free. For a full list of related programmes visit https://www.nationalgallery.org.ky/whats-on/ or call (345) 945 8111.

IMAGES:

Photo caption 1: Lava Lamps by Courtney Platt

Photo caption 2: Colourful Soft Coral by Ellen Cuylaerts

About the National Gallery of the Cayman Islands

Established in 1997, the National Gallery of the Cayman Islands (NGCI) is the country’s leading visual arts museum, exhibition facility and education centre, charged with promoting and encouraging the appreciation and practice of the visual arts in the Cayman Islands. This mission is achieved through exhibitions, education/outreach programmes, school tours, community festivals, and ongoing research projects. Holding up to six exhibitions annually at their central exhibition space and satellite venues around Grand Cayman and the Sister Islands, the curatorial team strives to create a balance between exhibitions of quality Caymanian artwork and collaborations with artists from further afield. This is achieved by working with a broad cross-section of artists and ranging from site-specific work to more traditional gallery-based projects.

NGCI is at the forefront of visual arts education in the Cayman Islands hosting over 60 public programmes monthly, across all three islands. These programmes capture every age group from the youngest pre-schoolers to senior citizens, as well as marginalized members of our community. They combine art education with enriching creative experiences to foster creativity, help build self-esteem, and provide effective and invaluable explorations of cultural heritage, national identity and community values.