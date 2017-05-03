May 4, 2017

Caymanian Bar Association wants acting judges to be resident in Cayman Islands

May 3, 2017
Judicial Appointments

From

We welcome our six newly appointed acting judges and Chief Justice Kawaley and Mr Raj Parker who have recently been sworn in as (and part time judges) in the . They are obviously able appointees.

The public should know though that the legal profession is not consulted at all about judicial appointments.

The CBA notes that two more judges have been appointed who will not be resident in the Islands.

Its view is that it is in the public interest that our judiciary should, if possible, be resident here.

We hope that view will be taken into consideration in respect of appointments in future.

 

