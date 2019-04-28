Cayman Islands: Vandalism in Webster’s Estates, 2 juvenile males arrested

From RCIPS

Just before 7:30AM on Friday 26 April, Police responded to the area of Webster’s Estates where it was reported that several properties were vandalized in the area. Amongst the vandalize were vehicles, walls, road signs, street lights and other private property.



On Saturday 27 April, police arrested 2 male juveniles were on suspicion of burglary and damage to property. The juvenile males were later interviewed by the police and granted bail into the custody of their parents pending further investigation.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Mr. Kurt Walton says “We would like to thank the members of the community who came together quickly to support each other just after the incident and assist police officers with the investigation. We have a quick and concrete result that they helped bring about.”

This matter is still under investigation by the police.