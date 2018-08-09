Cayman Islands: Suspect in assault GBH in East End arrested, 9 Aug

From RCIPS

Aug 9 2018

A 22-year-old-man of East End was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder relative to the below press release. The man remains in police custody while investigations continue.

The victim in this matter is remain in the hospital’s ICU in stable condition.

Aug 1 2018

Assault GBH in East End, 31 July

Just after 5:15PM yesterday, 31 July, Police and other emergency services were dispatched by 9-1-1 Communication Centre to an address on Sea View Road, East End where it was reported that someone had been stabbed.

The victim was standing outside a residence when a man known to him approached on a bicycle and stabbed him. The man left the location and police continue to make attempts to locate and apprehend him.

The victim was taken to the Cayman Islands Hospital where he remains in serious but stable condition.

The matter is currently under police investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Bodden Town Police Station at 947-2220. Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via our Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online at the link:https://www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=681.