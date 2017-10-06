Cayman Islands: Serious assault this morning

RCIPS:

Serious Assault This Morning, 6 October

Early this morning, 6 October, just before 2:30AM, police and other emergency services were dispatched by the 9-1-1 Communication Centre to an assault incident in the parking lot of Welly’s Cool Spot on Sound Way, George Town.

Information suggests that an unknown male used a baseball bat to hit a man over the head in the parking lot, causing a serious wound. Police located the victim at the Cayman Islands Hospital where he was being treated for a serious head wound. The victim’s injury was said to be serious but non-life-threatening. The victim has since been released from the hospital.

The George Town CID is currently investigating this matter and they are asking that anyone with information to share about this incident is to call George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via ourConfidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online at the link: https://www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=681.