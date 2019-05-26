Cayman Islands school girl sells lemonades for dog charity

Alyssa Hislop, a Year 5 student at Cayman Prep and High School, was inspired to raise money for local dog charity, One Dog at a Time.

Using her own initiative, she began organising a sparkling, pink lemonade stall with the extra bonus of delicious sweets and treats to run in conjunction with her parents’ warehouse sale!

With her able assistant, Miss Petula, the pair handcrafted a scrummy selection of cakes and cookies including banana bread, nutty banana bread, strawberry shortcake, chocolate chip cookies and vanilla chocolate nut cookies! “It was a real feast!” said Alyssa “We started selling at 9am and we were very busy from the start! People raved about the food and loved looking at the poster I had made of all the dogs that are looking for a home through One Dog at a Time.”

Alyssa is a keen charity fundraiser on island “I’ve already raised $150 for the Humane Society and this money went towards some new equipment such as beds and toys so the dogs are more comfortable.” Alyssa decided to raise funds for ODAAT as she loves dogs and animals. She declared she wanted to share the love and in just three hours, raised over $500!

Caroline Johnston, Vice President of ODAAT exclaimed “Alyssa’s achievements are amazing!” After a long discussion and sharing ODAAT’s wish list, Alyssa chose to put her donation towards puppy medical bills for newly rescued German Shepherd pups, Chopper and Cody, plus some new toys and other equipment for them.

Rescued just before Star Wars Day, the two dogs, named after characters from the franchise, are recovering from serious skin infections in the One Dog Kennels. “The boys are approximately seven months old and despite their previous neglect, they are the most loving and enthusiastic dogs with a real zest for life! Cody loves running around the large garden with my own dogs and other fosters that I have,” said Caroline Johnston. “Chopper not only has severe mange but also a serious, secondary skin infection. Both have to be bathed on a regular basis as well as taking medication. In just the short time I’ve had them, their recovery is amazing. The condition is not contagious and the dogs have obviously realised what life should be like. If they could talk, I know they’d say “Thank you for rescuing us and making our lives fun, free, full of love and cuddles. Thank you for making sure we don’t have to worry about where our next meal or drink comes from and giving us comfy beds to sleep in. Thank you for keeping us cool and giving us cuddles and hugs. Thank you for healing our wounds that made us feel really sick. Thank you for giving us a chance.”

If you would like to foster or adopt dogs from One Dog at a Time, please emailinfo@odaat.ky or message them via FB onedogatatime13