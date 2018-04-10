Cayman Islands: Robbery on Mary Street, George Town, 8 April/Man Arrested for Indecent Assault on a Juvenile at Smith Barcadere, 9 April

From RCIPS

Robbery on Mary Street, George Town, 8 April

Shortly after 12:00AM on Sunday, 8 April, officers responded to a report of a robbery on Mary Street, George Town, in the vicinity of Rock Hole Road. A man was robbed by a group of five or six persons who attacked him and then made off with a cell phone and a quantity of cash. During the incident the victim fell to the ground and was kicked several times. He was transported to the Cayman Islands Hospital, treated for minor injuries, and subsequently released.

The matter is currently under police investigation and anyone with information is encouraged to call George Town Police Station at949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via our Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online at the link: https://www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=681.

Man Arrested for Indecent Assault on a Juvenile at Smith Barcadere, 9 April

Shortly after 3:20PM on Monday, 9 April, officers responded to a report of an indecent assault at Smith Barcadere, George Town. It was a reported that, while in the water, a man had indecently assaulted a juvenile female.

The man, age 36 of George Town, was arrested by officers on suspicion of Indecent Assault on a Female. He is currently in police custody while enquiries continue.

The matter is currently under investigation and all safeguarding measures have been put in place for the victim. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the George Town Police Station at 949-4222.