Cayman Islands: Robbery of food truck Thursday, 5 July

From RCIPS

Just before midnight yesterday, 5 July, the 9-1-1 Communications Centre dispatched police to a report of a robbery of an Al La Kebab food truck stationed on Selkirk Drive in the Red Bay area of George Town. Just a few minutes before, two men with their faces covered had robbed the establishment of a quantity of cash from the cash register, as well as the handbag of one of the employees, before making away on foot. One of the men brandished a handgun, and the other held a machete; during the robbery two shots were fired in the air but no one was injured.

The men are described as young, possibly in their twenties, wearing what appeared to be T-shirts over their faces. They are described as being of slim build, tall, and of light complexion. One was dressed in a dark-coloured jacket.

The incident is under investigation by CID and anyone with any information is asked to call the George Town Police Station at 949-4222, or the Crime Stoppers call centre in Miami free-of-charge at 800-8477 or online athttp://www.crimestoppers.ky/ home/ to remain anonymous.