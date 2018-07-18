Cayman Islands residents – Stuff the Bus!

We know schools just ended BUT we wanted to give everyone an early heads up that Caribbean Alliance Insurance’s STUFF THE BUS campaign will be back on August 1 – keep an eye out.

“Stuff the Bus” is an annual initiative to collect school supplies for children in need. During the campaign the public is asked to help fill a school bus with such items as backpacks, notebooks, crayons, pens, pencils and lunch boxes.

Last year’s initiative collected 14,490 school supply items which were presented to various organisations for distribution to families with children needing assistance.

Campaign sponsor Caribbean Alliance Insurance, which partners with Hurley’s Media and Whittaker’s Transportation, is dedicated to helping Cayman’s schools, teachers and students by hosting this yearly back-to-school initiative, stated a press release.

This year’s donation drive will run between 1 and 18 August and will be accepting supplies for children ranging from ages 6 to 16.

The organisations that will receive this year’s donations are the Department of Children and Family Services, the Needs Assessment Unit, the Cayman Islands Crisis Centre, the Frances Bodden Children’s Home and Bonaventure Boys Home.

Donated supplies can be dropped off at boxes at the Caribbean Alliance office at 203 Alissta Towers, Cost-U-Less or Hurley’s Media in Camana Bay, or can be handed directly to event organisers and charity group representatives that will be hosting drive events at various locations on Grand Cayman on 4, 11 and 18 August.

Below are lists of supplies needed, separated by age group.

Primary schools, ages 6-12:

Pencil boxes

Crayons

Coloured pencils

Highlighters

Washable markers

2 pencils

Ballpoint pens

Pencil sharpener

Erasers

Glue sticks

Ruler

Blunt-tipped scissors

Plastic folders

Wide-ruled notebook or pad

Three-ring binder

Index cards

Backpacks

Lunchbox or bag

Middle and high school, ages 12-16

Blue or black ballpoint pens

Highlighters

Permanent markers

Three-ring binder

Three-hole-punch

Loose-leaf paper or spiral notebooks

Graph paper

Subject dividers

Index cards

Plastic folders

Post-Its

White-Out

Ruler

Scissors

Graphing calculator

Personal organiser/calendar

Backpacks

For more information or to organise a mini-collection go to the Stuff the Bus Facebook page:

https://www.facebook.com/StuffTheBusCayman/

or call Caribbean Alliance on 949-9744