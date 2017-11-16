Cayman Islands police renew request for public assistance to locate man missing at sea since 25 October

From RCIPS

Police are renewing their request for public assistance in locating Thomas Owen Robert Bush (see below press release).

Early last week, the US Coast Guard was notified and then dispatched an aircraft to search an area based on calculations of Bush’s last known location. However, there were no sightings. The USCG has also alerted their assets in the Caribbean as well as ships in our area.

Original PR:

Police Request Public Assistance to Locate Man Missing at Sea, 2 November

Just after 5:15PM, yesterday 1 November, police were alerted to a report of a man missing at sea.

30-year-old Thomas Owen Robert Bush, of North Side, was reported as going out to sea with another man, who is not yet been identified by the police, on Wednesday 25 October, 2017, but to date he has not returned home.

Mr. Bush was last seen in the Windsor Park area wearing jean shorts and T-shirt, and was said to have left for sea in a 28ft canoe.

The Port Authority has been notified of the report and has issued a notification for all boat captains to be on the lookout for the vessel and missing boaters.

The police are currently trying to determine a possible location of the vessel in which Mr. Bush departed in order to deploy further search and rescue efforts.

Pictures of Mr. Thomas are attached.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via our Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online at the link: https://www.tipsubmit.com/ WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=681.