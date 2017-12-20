December 21, 2017

Cayman Islands: Man charged with multiple offenses, including possession of child pornography, 20 December

From RCIPS

Wednesday morning, 20 December, a man, aged 49 of , was charged with multiple offences, including Using an ICT Service to Defraud, Abuse, Annoy, Threaten, or Harrass, and Possession of Child Pornography/Indecent Images. The man, a former lecturer at UCCI, appeared in court this afternoon, 20 December, and has been remanded overnight pending further court appearances.

The investigation into this matter is still on-going and anyone with information is asked to contact DC Joanna McNiven of the at 946-9185.

