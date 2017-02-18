Cayman Islands: Man charged with Death by Dangerous Driving in connection with 14 September 2015 collision

From RCIPS Feb 17 2017

On Thu (16) a 33-year-old man from George Town was charged with Death by Dangerous Driving in connection with the motor vehicle collision that occurred in the early hours of 14 September 2015 on West Bay Road near Public Beach. The passenger in the car that night, 21-year-old Jessie Perry, suffered severe burns during the crash and later died of her injuries.

The 33-year-old man was the driver of the vehicle. He is due to appear in court on 21 March. He is currently on Police bail.