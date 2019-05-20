Cayman Islands Fund Administrators Association elects Executive Committee for 2019

On Wednesday, 13 March 2019 the Cayman Islands Fund Administrators Association (“CIFAA”, or the “Association”) held its Annual General Meeting and elected its Executive Committee for 2019:

Chair: Tim Rossiter Harmonic Fund Services

Vice Chair: Paul Kelly CITCO Fund Services (Cayman Islands) Limited

Treasurer: Keith Nicholson Rawlinson & Hunter

Secretary: Angela Mele RiskPass AML+Compliance Ltd.

Member: Caroline Griffin State Street (Cayman) Trust Ltd.

Member: Cary Marr International Management Services

Member: Angela Nightingale Trinity Fund Administration (Cayman) Limited

Member: Johann Prinsloo BNP Paribas Bank and Trust Cayman Limited

Member: Elizabeth Tansel SMP Fund Services Limited

Member: James Walton HedgeServ (Cayman) Ltd.

Member: Karen Watson Maples Fund Services (Cayman) Limited

Mr. Dan Allard of MUFG, who served as Chair since February 2014, stepped down and has been replaced by Mr. Tim Rossiter of Harmonic Fund Services. Mr. Allard said he was pleased to have served as Chair of the Association for the past five years and wished Mr. Rossiter and the next Executive Committee members all the best for 2019.

Mr. Allard will continue as a member of the Executive during 2019.

Mr. Rossiter said he is looking forward to serving as Chair of the Association during this time of increased global regulatory initiatives and believes the Cayman Islands is well placed to continue as the premier offshore fund jurisdiction.