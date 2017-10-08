Cayman Islands: Fatal MV collision in East End

From RCIPS
UPDATE:
The section of Sea View Rd. In the vicinity of the accident this morning has now been reopened. The RCIPS thanks the public for fheir co-operation. A further update will follow tomorrow.
The RCIPS also extends condolences to the family for the lose of their loved one.
Police, Ambulance and other emergency personnel reponded to the scene of a collision which involved a motorcycle and a truck around 6:30 this morning on Sea View Rd. East End In the vic. Of the Blow Holes.
The rider of the motorcycle has been transported to the hospital, but has succumbed to his injuries.
The section of the road in the vicinity of the accident is currently closed until further notice.
Members of the public are required to take an alternative route until the road is reopened.
