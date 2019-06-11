Cayman Islands: 43-year-old-man of Bodden Town Charged with Wounding and Damage to Property

From RCIPS

Just after 10PM on Saturday 8 June, police and other emergency services were dispatched by the 9-1-1 Communications Centre to a residence in the Prospect Area, where it was reported that a woman was assaulted by a man known to her.

Emergency Medical Services responded and assisted the woman who had a laceration to the right side of her thigh. She was transported to the hospital where she received further medical treatment.

A 43-year-old-man of Bodden Town was arrested on suspicion of assault GBH in relation to this offense. The man has since been charged with Wounding and Damage to Property. He is expected to appear in court today.

