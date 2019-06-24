Cayman Islands: 2019 CIFA Youth Leagues – results from Sat., June 21, 2019

2019 Boy’s Under 17 FA Cup champions Academy SC

Boy’s Under 13 and 17 FA Cup finals conclude 2019 season



The curtain came down on the 2019 CIFA Youth Leagues on Saturday, June 21 as the Boy’s Under 13 and Under 17 FA Cup finals were played at the Ed Bush Field in West Bay.



Earlier in the week, the Boy’s Under 13 FA Cup semi finals were contested as 345 FC III faced Sunset FC on Wednesday, June 19 and 345 FC I played recently crowned Boys Under 13 regular season champions Future SC on Thursday, June 20.



With a place in the final up for grabs, Sunset FC eased past 345 FC III 7-1 while 345 FC I defeated Future SC 3-0.



In Saturday’s finale, 345 FC I lifted the coveted FA Cup trophy with a clinical 2-0 win over Sunset FC thanks to goals from Myron Cruz in the 37th minute and Jakub Neveril in the 57th minute.



In the Boy’s Under 17 FA Cup final, Academy SC completed a superb season by outlasting Future SC 5-4 in a thrilling sudden death penalty shootout.



2019 Boy’s Under 13 FA Cup champions 345 FC I

Academy’s Daniel Wallace opened the scoring in the 28th minute following a brilliant solo run, but a weakened yet determined Future SC outfit never gave up and were rewarded in the 48th minute when their talismanic captain Barry Dre Tibbetts curled a ‘wonder strike’ into the top corner to level the scores at one a piece.



At the sound of the final whistle and with the score locked at 1-1, penalties would be the deciding factor in this 2019 FA Cup final. Both finalists scored three of their allotted five penalties as the two goal keepers pulled off a few excellent saves to keep their teams in the contest.



Unfortunately, there could only be one winner in this game. Academy SC scored their first sudden death penalty and went on to lift the trophy after Future SC failed to convert their sudden death penalty. With the victory, Academy SC completed the double as they also won the 2019 Boy’s Under 17 league.



In the final Girl’s Under 13 league game of the season played on Tuesday, June 18, Elite SC secured the runners-up spot with a 5-3 win over Sunset FC Stingrays.



CIFA congratulates and thanks all the players, coaches and staff involved in the 2019 youth leagues for their participation, commitment and fair play. A very special thank you to the officials for their dedication throughout the season.