Cayman: CUC hosts the Sunrise Adult Training Centre for their annual cinema outing

CUC volunteers and summer interns and members from the Sunrise Adult Training Centre at the cinema

Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. (CUC) and long-time friends of the Sunrise Adult Training Centre went to Regal Cinemas, Camana Bay for the annual summer movie outing this month.



Members of the training centre chose the latest Marvel Movie, “Spiderman far From Home.” Over 35 members who attended were treated to popcorn and soda, which were handed out by CUC volunteers and summer interns prior to the start of the film.



This annual event provides the opportunity for CUC’s summer interns to participate in the Company’s community involvement programme and to get an appreciation of how important it is to give back to the Grand Cayman community.



Lacee Barnes, summer intern in CUC’s Corporate Communication Department said, “I enjoyed accompanying the members of Sunrise Adult Training Centre to the movies. I think volunteering in the community is very important. It’s a rewarding feeling to see where you have made someone’s day so much more enjoyable.”



The team at the Sunrise Adult Training Centre look forward to this annual outing and encourages other local companies to continue to offer support to the centre and its trainees.