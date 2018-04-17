Arson on Cayman Islands police vehicles early Tue Morning, 17 April

From RCIPS

Around 2:45AM this morning, Tuesday, 17 April, police and fire officers were dispatched to the scene of a fire at a local garage on Walkers Road where two new police cars had been damaged as a result of an apparent arson.

The vehicles were apparently targeted; they were not occupied at the time and there were no injuries in the incident. No other property damage was reported.

Police are appealing for witnesses to this incident.

“This is an unacceptable attack on law enforcement and government property,” said Derek Byrne, Commissioner of Police, “it will impact the patrols those vehicles were intended for, but more importantly, appears to be a continuation of reckless arson attacks on vehicles around the island last year. Such behavior endangers everyone and must be stopped. We are asking members of the community to come forward with any information.”

The matter is under police investigation. Anyone with any information should contact 949-4222 or Crime Stoppers, to remain anonymous.