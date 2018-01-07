7 Jan Weather In Cayman

Sunshine just makes the day a little better, but it can also cause sunburns. Check the UV Report below to be prepared

Humidity: 84% (UP from yesterday)

UV: 6.1 HIGH (DOWN from yesterday)

Temperature: Today’s current temperature – See Weather Forecast Top Right of Website. Yesterday: H 75.2°F L 67.3°F



Wind direction TODAY: NE 25-35 mph GC



Wind direction TONIGHT: ENE 20-30 mph GC



Barometer: 1018.80 mb Steady Rain: Last month: 2.54 in Last 24 hrs 0.05 This month: 0.24 in



6 Rain days in Dec 2 Rain days in Jan 0 days since rain

2017 Season Total: 62.94 in 2018 Season Total: 0.24 in



All readings are from SOUTH SOUND.



Average rainfall in Jan 2.2 in. Average temperature in Jan: 72°F to 81°F

Sea Temperature in Jan 81°F

65% illuminated Waning Gibbous

