7 Jan Weather In Cayman

7 Jan Sun 2018
Weather In Cayman
Synopsis
See Weather Forecast Top Right of Website.
Sunshine just makes the day a little better, but it can also cause sunburns. Check the UV Report below to be prepared
Humidity: 84% (UP from yesterday)
UV: 6.1 HIGH (DOWN from yesterday)
Temperature: Yesterday: H 75.2°F L 67.3°F
Wind direction TODAY: NE 25-35 mph GC
Wind direction TONIGHT: ENE 20-30 mph GC
Barometer: 1018.80 mb Steady Rain: Last month: 2.54 in Last 24 hrs 0.05 This month: 0.24 in
6 Rain days in Dec 2 Rain days in Jan 0 days since rain
2017 Season Total: 62.94 in 2018 Season Total: 0.24 in
All readings are from SOUTH SOUND.
Average rainfall in Jan 2.2 in. Average temperature in Jan: 72°F to 81°F
Sea Temperature in Jan 81°F
65% illuminated Waning Gibbous
TIDES, SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOON RISE, MOON SET AND MOON PHASE
GRAND CAYMAN JANUARY 2018 – Click to enlarge
