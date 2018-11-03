3 Nov Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report

Tropical Weather Outlook

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

800 AM EDT Fri Nov 2 2018 For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico: Tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next 5 days. $$

Forecaster Berg

500 AM PDT Sat Nov 3 2018

For the eastern North Pacific…east of 140 degrees west longitude:

The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Tropical

Storm Xavier, located several hundred miles southwest of Manzanillo,

Mexico.

1. An area of disorganized cloudiness and showers is located about

1000 miles southwest of the southern tip of the Baja California

peninsula. Some development of this system is possible during the

next few days while it moves slowly northward or northeastward.

Environmental conditions are forecast to become unfavorable for

further development by early next week.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…30 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…medium…40 percent.

Public Advisories on Tropical Storm Xavier are issued under WMO

header WTPZ35 KNHC and under AWIPS header MIATCPEP5.

Forecast/Advisories on Tropical Storm Xavier are issued under WMO

header WTPZ25 KNHC and under AWIPS header MIATCMEP5.

Forecaster Beven

