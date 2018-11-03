November 3, 2018

3 Nov Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report

November 3, 2018 by 1 Comment
3 Nov Sat 2018

Tropical Report

 

Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
800 AM EDT Fri Nov 2 2018

For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:

Tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next 5 days.

$$
Forecaster Berg

 

Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
500 AM PDT Sat Nov 3 2018

For the eastern North Pacific…east of 140 degrees west longitude:

The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Tropical
Storm Xavier, located several hundred miles southwest of Manzanillo,
Mexico.

1. An area of disorganized cloudiness and showers is located about
1000 miles southwest of the southern tip of the Baja California
peninsula. Some development of this system is possible during the
next few days while it moves slowly northward or northeastward.
Environmental conditions are forecast to become unfavorable for
further development by early next week.
* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…30 percent.
* Formation chance through 5 days…medium…40 percent.

Public Advisories on Tropical Storm Xavier are issued under WMO
header WTPZ35 KNHC and under AWIPS header MIATCPEP5.
Forecast/Advisories on Tropical Storm Xavier are issued under WMO
header WTPZ25 KNHC and under AWIPS header MIATCMEP5.

Forecaster Beven

 

Global Tropics & Benefits Outlook

Weather in Cayman

SYNOPSIS

 

Moderate winds and seas are expected over the next 24 hours as a ridge of high pressure lingers over the northwest Caribbean. Radar images show isolated showers in and around the Cayman area moving northwest.

 

 

Humidity: 87%  (UP from yesterday)

UV: 8.5  VERY HIGH  (DOWN from yesterday)

Temperature: Today’s current temperature –   See weather forecast top right of website.  Yesterday: H 89.9°F  L 80.5°F

Wind direction TODAY: E 10-20 mph

Wind direction TONIGHT: EME 10-15 mph

Barometer: 1015.30 mb Steady  Rain:   Last month: 2.39 in    Last 24 hrs 0.00  This month:  0.00 in   y days since rain  0 rain days in November

2017 Season Total:  62.94 in      2018 : 38.61 in

Average Yearly Rainfall 56.20 in (Note: National Weather Service 2017 – measured at Owen Roberts Airport GT – was 59.32 in)

All readings are from SOUTH SOUND.

Average rainfall in November 4.6 in.  Average temperature in November: 75°F to 86°F

in November: 82°F

 

MOON:

 20% Waning Crescent

 

 

 

TIDES, SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOON RISE, MOON SET AND MOON PHASE

GRAND CAYMAN November 2018 – Click to enlarge

LOCAL 5 DAY FORECAST

http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL

FOR RADAR IMAGE GO TO:  http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page/portal/nwshome/forecasthome/radar

Also see Weather In Cayman: http://www.weatherincayman.com/

Moon info and graphic:

https://www.timeanddate.com/moon/uk/georgetown

Atlantic satellite image: http://www.intellicast.com/global/satellite/infrared.aspx?region=hiatlsat

Description:
The Global Infrared Satellite image shows clouds by their temperature. Red and blue areas indicate cold (high) cloud tops. Infrared (IR) radiation is electromagnetic radiation whose wavelength is longer than that of visible light, but shorter than that of terahertz radiation and microwaves. Weather satellites equipped with scanning radiometers produce thermal or infrared images which can then enable a trained analyst to determine cloud heights and types, to calculate land and surface water temperatures, and to locate ocean surface features.

Tropical storm data and graphics from National Hurricane Center at: https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/

Weathernerds: https://www.weathernerds.org/

: http://www.spaghettimodels.com/

