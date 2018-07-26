26 Jul Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report

26 Jul Thu 2018
Tropical Report
Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
800 AM EDT Thu Jul 26 2018
For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:
Tropical cyclone formation is not expected for the next five days.
$$
Forecaster Roberts
Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
500 AM PDT Thu Jul 26 2018
For the eastern North Pacific…east of 140 degrees west longitude:
1. Shower activity associated with an elongated area of low pressure
located a little more than 1000 miles southwest of the southern tip
of the Baja California peninsula has changed little in organization
during the past several hours. However, environmental conditions
are expected to support gradual development, and a tropical
depression could form during the next few days while the system
moves toward the west or west-northwest.
* Formation chance through 48 hours…medium…50 percent.
* Formation chance through 5 days…medium…60 percent.
2. Showers and thunderstorms associated with a small low pressure
system are located around 1800 miles west-southwest of the southern
tip of the Baja California peninsula. This system is forecast to
move westward and only a small increase in organization could
result in the formation of a tropical depression later today or
early Friday before unfavorable upper-level winds become established
over the disturbance.
* Formation chance through 48 hours…medium…50 percent.
* Formation chance through 5 days…medium…50 percent.
Forecaster Avila
Global Tropics & Benefits Outlook
Weather in Cayman
SYNOPSIS
Humidity: 91% (DOWN from yesterday)
UV: 11.6 EXTREME (DOWN from yesterday)
Temperature: Today’s current temperature – Not available. See weather forecast top right of website. Yesterday: H 91.8°F L 77.9°F
Wind direction TODAY: E 10-15 mph GC
Wind direction TONIGHT: E 5-10 mph GC
Barometer: 1015.20 mb Steady Rain: Last month: 11.49 in Last 24 hrs 0.50 This month: 1.33 in 0 days since rain 6 rain days in July
2017 Season Total: 62.94 in 2018 Season Total: 18.79 in
Average Yearly Rainfall 56.20 in (Note: National Weather Service 2017 Season Total – measured at Owen Roberts Airport GT – was 59.32 in)
All readings are from SOUTH SOUND.
Average rainfall in July 6.9 in. Average temperature in July: 77°F to 90°F
Sea Temperature in July 84°F
Moon illumination: 98% Waxing Gibbous
TIDES, SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOON RISE, MOON SET AND MOON PHASE
GRAND CAYMAN JULY 2018 – Click to enlarge
LOCAL 5 DAY FORECAST
http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL
FOR RADAR IMAGE GO TO: http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page/portal/nwshome/forecasthome/radar
Also see Weather In Cayman: http://www.weatherincayman.com/
Moon info and graphic:
https://www.timeanddate.com/moon/uk/georgetown
Atlantic satellite image: http://www.intellicast.com/global/satellite/infrared.aspx?region=hiatlsat
Description:
The Global Infrared Satellite image shows clouds by their temperature. Red and blue areas indicate cold (high) cloud tops. Infrared (IR) radiation is electromagnetic radiation whose wavelength is longer than that of visible light, but shorter than that of terahertz radiation and microwaves. Weather satellites equipped with scanning radiometers produce thermal or infrared images which can then enable a trained analyst to determine cloud heights and types, to calculate land and surface water temperatures, and to locate ocean surface features.
Tropical storm data and graphics from National Hurricane Center at: https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/
Weathernerds: https://www.weathernerds.org/
Mikes Weather Page: http://www.spaghettimodels.com/
[…] Source: Cayman Eye News 26 Jul Thu 2018 Tropical Report Tropical Weather Outlook NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL 800 AM EDT Thu Jul 26 2018 For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico: Tropical cyclone formation is not expected for the next five days. $$ Forecaster Roberts Tropical Weather… Link: 26 Jul Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report […]