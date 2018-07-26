26 Jul Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report

Tropical Report

Tropical Weather Outlook

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

800 AM EDT Thu Jul 26 2018

For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:

Tropical cyclone formation is not expected for the next five days.

Forecaster Roberts

Tropical Weather Outlook

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

500 AM PDT Thu Jul 26 2018

For the eastern North Pacific…east of 140 degrees west longitude:

1. Shower activity associated with an elongated area of low pressure

located a little more than 1000 miles southwest of the southern tip

of the Baja California peninsula has changed little in organization

during the past several hours. However, environmental conditions

are expected to support gradual development, and a tropical

depression could form during the next few days while the system

moves toward the west or west-northwest.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…medium…50 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…medium…60 percent.

2. Showers and thunderstorms associated with a small low pressure

system are located around 1800 miles west-southwest of the southern

tip of the Baja California peninsula. This system is forecast to

move westward and only a small increase in organization could

result in the formation of a tropical depression later today or

early Friday before unfavorable upper-level winds become established

over the disturbance.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…medium…50 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…medium…50 percent.

Forecaster Avila

SYNOPSIS

Light southeasterly winds, smooth to slight seas and isolated showers are expected over the Cayman area for the next 24 hours as a tropical wave moves across the northwest Caribbean. Radar images show isolated showers in and around the Cayman area moving west. Humidity: 91% (DOWN from yesterday) UV: 11.6 EXTREME (DOWN from yesterday) Temperature: Today’s current temperature – Not available. See weather forecast top right of website. Yesterday: H 91.8°F L 77.9°F

Wind direction TODAY: E 10-15 mph GC

Wind direction TONIGHT: E 5-10 mph GC

Barometer: 1015.20 mb Steady Rain: Last month: 11.49 in Last 24 hrs 0.50 This month: 1.33 in 0 days since rain 6 rain days in July

2017 Season Total: 62.94 in 2018 Season Total: 18.79 in

Average Yearly Rainfall 56.20 in (Note: National Weather Service 2017 Season Total – measured at Owen Roberts Airport GT – was 59.32 in) All readings are from SOUTH SOUND.

Average rainfall in July 6.9 in. Average temperature in July: 77°F to 90°F Sea Temperature in July 84°F Moon illumination: 98% Waxing Gibbous

