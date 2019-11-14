14 Nov 2019 Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report

14 Nov Thu 2019

Tropical Report

ATLANTIC

Tropical Weather Outlook

For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

800 AM EDT Thu Nov 14 2019

For the Eastern North Pacific:

Tropical Weather Outlook

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

500 AM PDT Thu Nov 14 2019

Global Tropics & Benefits Outlook

Weather in Cayman

SYNOPSIS

Isolated showers are expected to continue over the next 24 hours as residual moisture associated with a dissipated stationary front lingers over the northwest Caribbean.

Humidity: 81% (DOWN from yesterday)

UV: 8.7 VERY HIGH (UP from yesterday)

Temperature: Today’s expected temperatures – 78°F to 88°F. Yesterday: H 87.3°F L 76.7°F

Winds: Today E 10-20 mph Tonight E 10-15 mph

Barometer: 1014.70 mb Steady

Rain: Last month: 4.58 in

Last 24 hrs 0.00 in

This month: 2.15 in

2 days since rain

7 rain days in Nov

2018 Season Total: 44.03 in

2019 Season Total: 26.97 in

Latest rainfall readings are from SOUTH SOUND.

Average rainfall in November 2.2 in.

Average temperature in November: 75°F to 86°F

Sea Temperature in November: 82°F

MOON: 96% illumination

NOV TIDES AND MOON

GRAND CAYMAN November 2019 – Click to enlarge

LOCAL 5 DAY FORECAST

