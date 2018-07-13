July 13, 2018

13 Jul Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report, 1 Dist

July 13, 2018
0
0



13 Jul Fri 2018

Tropical Report

 

Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
800 PM EDT Thu Jul 12 2018

For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:

1. A trough of low pressure, associated with the remnants of Beryl, is
located about 350 miles west of Bermuda and is producing an
elongated and disorganized area of showers and thunderstorms.
Environmental conditions could support some tropical or subtropical
development during the next couple of days while the system moves
north-northeastward over the western Atlantic at about 10 mph.
Later in the weekend, the system will be over colder waters and
interacting with an upper-level low, which will limit tropical or
subtropical development.
* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…20 percent.
* Formation chance through 5 days…medium…40 percent.

Forecaster Berg

 

Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
500 AM PDT Fri Jul 13 2018

For the eastern North Pacific…east of 140 degrees west longitude:

1. A trough of low pressure located about 1500 miles southwest of the
southern coast of Mexico is producing disorganized shower and
thunderstorm activity over a broad area. Environmental conditions
are expected to become more conducive for some development of the
disturbance in a few days as it moves westward around 10 mph.
* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…near 0 percent.
* Formation chance through 5 days…low…20 percent.

Forecaster Zelinsky

Global Tropics & Benefits Outlook

Weather in Cayman

SYNOPSIS

A ridge of high pressure system north of the islands will support light to moderate winds across the Cayman area. Radar images show no showers over the Cayman area.
 

Humidity: 90%  (DOWN from yesterday)

UV: 111.2   EXTREME  (DOWN from yesterday)

Temperature: Today’s current temperature – Not available.  See weather forecast top right of website.  Yesterday: H 92.4°F  L 78.0°F

Wind direction TODAY: ENE 10-20 mph

Wind direction TONIGHT: ENE 10-15 mph

Barometer: 1015.60 mb Steady  Rain:   Last month: 11.49 in    Last 24 hrs 0.00 This month:  0.75 in  1 day since rain 4 rain days in July

2017 Season Total:  62.94 in      2018 : 18.21 in

Average Yearly Rainfall 56.20 in (Note: National Weather Service 2017 Season Total – measured at Owen Roberts Airport GT – was 59.32 in)

All readings are from SOUTH SOUND.

Average rainfall in July 6.9 in.  Average temperature in July: 77°F to 90°F

in July 84°F

 

Moon illumination:  0%  NEAR NEW MOON

 

 

TIDES, SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOON RISE, MOON SET AND MOON PHASE

GRAND CAYMAN JULY 2018 – Click to enlarge

LOCAL 5 DAY FORECAST

http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL

FOR RADAR IMAGE GO TO:  http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page/portal/nwshome/forecasthome/radar

Also see Weather In Cayman: http://www.weatherincayman.com/

Moon info and graphic:

https://www.timeanddate.com/moon/uk/georgetown

Atlantic satellite image: http://www.intellicast.com/global/satellite/infrared.aspx?region=hiatlsat

Description:
The Global Infrared Satellite image shows clouds by their temperature. Red and blue areas indicate cold (high) cloud tops. Infrared (IR) radiation is electromagnetic radiation whose wavelength is longer than that of visible light, but shorter than that of terahertz radiation and microwaves. Weather satellites equipped with scanning radiometers produce thermal or infrared images which can then enable a trained analyst to determine cloud heights and types, to calculate land and surface water temperatures, and to locate ocean surface features.

Tropical storm data and graphics from National Hurricane Center at: https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/

Weathernerds: https://www.weathernerds.org/

Mikes Weather Page: http://www.spaghettimodels.com/

