13 Apr Weather in Cayman

13 Apr Sat 2019

Weather in Cayman

Light to moderate southeasterly winds and slight to moderate seas area expected over the Cayman area as weak to moderate pressure gradient persist over the northwest Caribbean. Radar images show isolated showers mainly in and around the Cayman area moving towards the northwest.

Humidity: 74% (DOWN from yesterday)



UV: 13.4 EXTREME (DOWN from yesterday)

Temperature: Today’s expected temperatures – 78°F to 88°F. Yesterday: H 87.4° F L 79.1°F

Winds: Today ESE 10-20 mph Tonight SE 10-20 mph

Barometer: 1012.70 mb Steady

Rain: Last month: 0.98 in

Last 24 hrs 0.00 in

This month: 0.55 in

2 days since rain

4 rain days in April

2018 Season Total: 44.03 in

2019 Season Total: 7.87 in

All readings are from SOUTH SOUND.

Average rainfall in April 1.9 in.Average temperature in April: 73°F to 88°F



Sea Temperature in April: 81°F



MOON: 58% illumination

Waxing Gibbous

TIDES, SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOON RISE, MOON SET AND MOON PHASE



GRAND CAYMAN April 2019 – Click to enlarge

LOCAL 5 DAY FORECAST

See: http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL



FOR RADAR IMAGE GO TO:http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page/portal/nwshome/forecasthome/radar

Also see Weather In Cayman: http://www.weatherincayman.com/



Moon info and graphic: https://www.timeanddate.com/moon/uk/georgetown