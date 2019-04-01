1 Apr Mon 2019
Weather in Cayman
SYNOPSIS
Light winds and slight seas are expected over Cayman due in part to a slack pressure gradient across the Caribbean
Humidity: 88% (UP from yesterday)
UV: 13.0 EXTREME (Up from yesterday)
Temperature: Today’s expected temperatures – 76°F to 87°F. Yesterday: H 87.3° F L 74.2°F
Winds: Today ENE 5-10 mph Tonight light and variable
Barometer: 1015.10 mb Steady
Rain: Last month: 0.98 in Last 24 hrs 0.00 in This month: 0.00 in 1 day since rain 0 rain days in April 2018 Season Total: 44.03 in 2019 Season Total: 7.31 in
All readings are from SOUTH SOUND.
Average rainfall in April 1.9 in.
Average temperature in April: 73°F to 88°F
Sea Temperature in April: 81°F
MOON: 14% illumination
TIDES, SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOON RISE, MOON SET AND MOON PHASE
GRAND CAYMAN April 2019 – Click to enlarge
LOCAL 5 DAY FORECAST
See: http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL
FOR RADAR IMAGE GO TO:http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page/portal/nwshome/forecasthome/radar
Also see Weather In Cayman: http://www.weatherincayman.com/
Moon info and graphic: https://www.timeanddate.com/moon/uk/georgetown
